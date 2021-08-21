Should Rockstar consider increasing the frequency of GTA Online updates?

GTA Online has been around for almost a decade and continues to be updated regularly. This raises the question of how often it should be updated in the future.

GTA Online has proven to be Rockstar's most profitable business venture ever. It generates billions of dollars in revenue every year. The game's fortunes have increased with some much-needed updates, and the trend has continued. GTA Online still receives some major updates every year, but the frequency has decreased.

GTA Online: How often should Rockstar update the game?

The last major update for GTA Online came on July 20. Los Santos Tuners was focused entirely around underground car culture. It added new tuner cars, races, missions, a property and a safe place to host car meets. Much of this stuff has been demanded by players for a long time.

Some feel that this update should have come way earlier in GTA Online's history. However, it also attracted the largest player base the game has ever had. The last update before this was the Cayo Perico Heist. It was also a revolutionary update, including a map expansion alongside a new, hassle-free method of earning money.

Since 2019, Rockstar has been releasing two content updates for GTA Online every year. Judging by this, if the trend is to continue, there will be another major update this year, possibly in December. Another thing to watch out for is the next-gen console port of GTA 5, which is arriving in November.

Dubbed the Expanded and Enhanced Edition, it has been optimized to run on the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. According to some reports, GTA Online will become a standalone game after the launch of this port. The launch of the new edition may disrupt the update itself, and players may not see another update this year.

If GTA Online does become a standalone game, however, Rockstar may place a greater emphasis on future updates. As a result, the frequency of updates may increase, or their quality may improve. As evidenced by the last few updates, a reduction in their number has increased their quality.

If they manage to do both at the same time, then they should definitely go ahead with it. Otherwise, the wisest choice would be quality over frequency.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of its writer.

Edited by Gautham Balaji