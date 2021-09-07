Shroud reveals why he would never join the NoPixel GTA RP server, calls it a "clown show"

Michael Shroud Grzesiek has been away from the GTA RP server for a while now. The Canadian streamer revealed the reason behind his absence during a recent stream, iterating how he would prefer a server with more serious roleplay.

The NoPixel GTA RP server received an update in February this year. Several high-profile streamers, including Félix "xQc" Lengyel, summit1g, and Sykkuno, hopped on the bandwagon to cause havoc on the streets of Los Santos.

Fans were convinced that Shroud was secretly playing on the server. However, if his most recent comments are to be believed, he has been away from the server for as long as he can remember.

Shroud believes that the rules of the NoPixel GTA RP server are all over the place, but that's not what drove him away.

The former CS:GO pro believes that the participants on the server talk like they're on a clown show and the roleplay isn't interesting at all.

Shroud is highly unimpressed with the GTA RP server

The Canadian streamer revealed he's witnessed scores of mundane interactions, which have really irked him.

He said:

“I cannot stand the environment of the players. I don’t like it. I want to play something a little more real than that. Like, that you’re treating your character like, holy sh*t, I can’t die. I’ve got to follow the rules. Just take it more seriously.”

Several streamers, including the notorious xQc, have had strained relationships with streamers roleplaying as cops. Shroud believes the behavior portrayed on the server is far from true, and streamers should get banned instantly as nobody in their right mind would disrespect police officers.

He concluded by saying:

“I hate it. I hate it so much. Everyone is talking like they’re in a clown show. It’s ridiculous.”

From the looks of it, Shroud won't even think of being a part of the GTA RP server unless developers give it a complete revamp.

Be that as it may, the GTA RP server has blown in popularity ever since the update earlier this year. Streamers like xQc and Sykkuno have joined other streamers to pull off heists and have a good time, despite the countless controversies the former has been involved in.

