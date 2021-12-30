Snow now removed from GTA Online Winter Update 2021

GTA Online has finally removed snowfall from the game with Thursday's weekly update. This year, snowfall arrived on December 23 and only stayed for a week. It allowed players to pick up snowballs and throw them, like with every year's winter update.

The Festive Surprise, as it's called, brings with it many rewards and discounts. Snowfall also makes the roads much more slippery and reduces overall visibility.

GTA Online: Latest weekly update has removed snowfall from the game

The weather in Los Santos and Blaine County is clear once again, and players can finally see the sun or experience rainfall in-game. Meanwhile, here are all the new additions that the latest weekly update (December 30th) brings:

New vehicle - Patriot Mil-Spec ($1,710,000 - $1,282,500)

Prize Ride: Ardent (Top 4 in 8 Car Meet Races)

Podium Vehicle - Slamtruck

This week, there's 2x GTA$ and RP on the following:

Special Cargo

VIP Work

Resurrection and Tiny Racers

While the 1.5x GTA$ and RP bonus is for:

Security Contracts

Payphone Hits

The snow remained for a week in the game, and just like that, it has magically disappeared like it usually does. However, some players believe that there's a chance for the snowfall to come back.

This type of thing has happened before in the game, and as such, it is certainly possible for it to happen again. Besides, Rockstar is known for being unpredictable, which leaves plenty of possibilities for GTA Online. The Festive Surprise update 2021, as it has been unofficially called, has already brought many surprises this year.

While these weren't as grand as some players expected, a free car (the Gallivanter Baller ST) is still better than getting nothing at all. Gifted cars cannot be sold, and as such, players expecting a monetary bonus were left disappointed. There were also some additional discounts, but these were no different from most of the usual weekly updates.

The major disadvantage of snowfall in GTA Online was the decreased traction on roads. This made racing extremely challenging in the game, especially for street races. Off-road racing is also harder, as the tracks become more difficult to differentiate from the surrounding terrain.

However, everyone gets in a festive mood during the snowfall update. This is thanks to the Christmas decorations on every property and the Legion Square in Los Santos that gets added during this time. In addition, players get to enjoy snowball fights with other players.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider