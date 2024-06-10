Somebody built an iconic GTA 6 trailer scene in Minecraft, and it's amazing

Ever since Rockstar Games dropped the first official GTA 6 trailer in December 2023, fans have recreated parts of it (and sometimes the entire video itself) in other video games. Minecraft is one such title in which many have crafted their iterations of the GTA 6 trailer, the latest example of which comes from Reddit user u/MegaMinerDL, who recreated a building featured in one of the trailer's most iconic scenes in Minecraft.

The scene in question is of the building right next to what is very likely Vice City's version of the 500 Brickell Ave, a popular building in Miami. u/MegaMinerDL has built that in great detail and their work has been highly appreciated by most viewers. Interestingly, some even thought that this Minecraft recreation was a shot from GTA Vice City, Rockstar's 2002 release, instead.

Fan recreates a building seen in the first GTA 6 trailer in Minecraft

Not much separates the actual GTA 6 trailer scene and its Minecraft recreation by u/MegaMinerDL, besides the obvious graphical differences. Even the angle of the fan-made building's shot greatly mimics the original. This scene also provides the first look at Vice City from ground level, giving a sense of the sequel's scale.

Unfortunately, the fan did not recreate the building next to this one in the trailer, which is likely Rockstar's version of Miami's iconic 500 Brickell Ave. A hole in the part of its roof that connects its two towers is the reason why the building stands out.

Nevertheless, u/MegaMinerDL's recreation was appreciated by viewers in the comments.

Some fan reactions to the aforementioned GTA 6 trailer scene recreation (Images via Reddit)

One even joked about them recreating the entire GTA 6 map in Minecraft once the game releases in Fall 2025.

u/ZealousTaxful wants the uploader to recreate the entire map (Image via Reddit: u/ZealousTaxful)

And as already mentioned, some had initially believed it to be a shot from GTA Vice City.

More reactions to the GTA 6 trailer scene recreation post above (Images via Reddit)

For those unaware, Vice City is Rockstar Games' take on Miami and is best remembered from the studio's 2002 title. Its inclusion in the sequel, which will be for the first time in the series since 2006, was hinted at by the September 2022 GTA 6 leaks and confirmed by the first official trailer.

That being said, this Vice City is expected to be much bigger and a lot more detailed, featuring many buildings like the one built by u/MegaMinerDL in Minecraft.