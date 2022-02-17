Thanks to a new RP exploit, Payphone Hits have become a popular topic lately in GTA Online.

Here is a short step-by-step guide on how to unlock Payphone Hits in GTA Online:

Purchase an Agency to unlock Security Contracts. Complete three Security Contracts (any will do). They can be obtained either through the Agency's office or by calling Franklin. Franklin will call the player after they complete their third Security Contract. Afterward, players must approach a payphone in freemode with a blue phone icon on the minimap.

It's pretty simple to do, although players are recommended to pick their Security Contracts in their office rather than rely on Franklin's calls. This is due to the possibility of Franklin assigning Asset Protection missions, which take ten minutes each (which aren't efficient to do compared to other options).

How to unlock Payphone Hits in GTA Online

Franklin will brief players about the mission (Image via Rockstar Games)

Once a player buys an Agency (any location will suffice), they only have to complete three Security Contracts. GTA Online currently features the following variations of Security Contracts:

Asset Protection

Gang Termination

Liquidize Assets

Recover Valuables

Rescue Operation

Vehicle Recovery

Each type of these Security Contract consists of several missions. Completing any three Security Contracts will allow players to attempt Payphone Hits. Security Contracts are available through the Agency's computer or by calling Franklin.

Payphone Hits

The above interactive map comes from GTAWeb.eu, and it features every possible location where GTA Online players can do these missions. Gamers can do them in any type of session (public or private) by either approaching a ringing payphone or by requesting one through Franklin.

These are the possible targets that they might receive:

The CEO

The Cofounder

The Judge

The Popstar

The Tech Entrepreneur

The Trolls

The Dealers

The Hitmen

The Popstar

One of the main reasons why people are looking up how to unlock Payphone Hits is because of the mission "The Popstar." As of February 16, 2022, there is an RP exploit where players can continuously farm RP parking their vehicle on the pop star.

GTA Online players are recommended to use a heavy vehicle that can easily pin down The Popstar's Euros. From there, they need to eject him out of his car and then gently run him over with their own vehicle (make sure not to kill him). The player's car should be on his back (so they won't see the 250 RP popups).

Edited by Shaheen Banu

LIVE POLL Q. Would you take advantage of this new RP exploit? Yes No 0 votes so far