“Strip club before doing anything”: GTA 6 trailer has players already preparing their bucket list

The Grand Theft Auto franchise has always been known for its incredibly mature content and with GTA 6 on the horizon, players are already working out their bucket list for the title with a visit to the in-game strip club high on the priority list. The most recent trailer of the game showed franchise fans glimpses of some of the things that they will be able to enjoy in the game once it finally drops.

GTA 6’s world-building and setting look as decadent as one could have hoped for and following the trend in GTA 5 and GTA Online, it’s very likely that players will get the freedom to do almost anything that they want in it.

The narrative looks like a re-imagining of “Bonnie and Clyde” with Genz, social media, and “Vice” playing a big role in the world design.

Fans are already preparing their bucket list for GTA 6

The GTA 6 trailer has been one of the most anticipated announcements surrounding Rockstar Games’ upcoming title for quite some time now. It has been over a decade since the prequel was released, and while GTA Online garnered an incredible amount of success over the years, the community ultimately wants to get their hands on the next installment which is being developed in RAGE 9.

While the trailer has yet to reveal an official release window for GTA 6, fans of the franchise have already taken to social media to talk about some of the expectations that they have from the game along with some of the activities that they want to do first.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

A player pointed out that the first thing on their GTA 6 bucket list will be to visit the nearest strip club, while another thought mowing down pedestrians with a car while listening to Blackpink should take priority.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

All-in-all there is a fair bit of excitement surrounding the release of the game, and many also feel that GTA 6 will receive its very own multiplayer right after the base game drops. As it’s a new engine, GTA Online is likely going to be getting its sequel, and it will be quite interesting to see some of the things that Rockstar implements in the title.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.