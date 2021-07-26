Test Track in the GTA Online Los Santos Tuners update: All you need to know 

GTA Online always has the community begging for new content and the Los Santos Tuners update is exactly what they need. Be it the cars, the races or the car meet, each of these features is loved by the community and is enjoyed by all players.

With so many new features to talk about, Rockstar Games has made GTA Online even more popular in the industry, winning over new players.

Rockstar Games offers a new zone within the game where players of GTA Online can drive their cars and test their maximum potential without getting aggrieved by other players. Introducing the Test Track, a new area in GTA Online in the Los Santos Tuners update.

Everything you need to know about the Test Track in the GTA Online Los Santos Tuners update

How to enter the LS Test Track?

To enter the Los Santos Test Track, players are required to have the LS Car Meet Membership, which they can purchase from Mimi for $50,000 at the Car Meet. Once that's done, they will have access to the Test Track and many more features in GTA Online.

The Test Track allows players to test and race vehicles without the fear of being blown up by other players. It is also a zone without any unwanted interference from cops and NPCs.

According to Rockstar Games, by having an LS Car Meet Membership, players will be able to access Test Track along with unlocking a new reputation progression. The Test Track will allow them and their friends to drive, drift and race vehicles without any interference by the law.

What can you do on the Test Track in GTA Online?

Races

Players can participate in 30 races in three different modes to test their skills.

These include Head-to-Head, Scamble and Time Trials.

Test Drive cars

The Test Track also allows players to take their own car for a spin or try out any of the three cars available for a Test Drive. The selection of cars changes on a daily basis.

Edited by Sabine Algur