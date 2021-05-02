Tfue permanently banned from the GTA RP server for breaking several rules

Turner "Tfue" Tenney has been permanently banned from the NoPixel GTA RP server. However, the reason remains shrouded in mystery.

Tfue is one of many elite streamers who have been streaming the GTA RP server regularly. His character Tucker Johnson has been involved in several escapes. Judging by his streams, he loved every bit of it.

The American streamer had been inactive for more than a week before he finally logged in, only to find out that the developers had permanently banned him.

Although Tfue seems clueless about the reason, his fans think they know why he got banned. According to his honest patrons, the Fortnite pro has broken several server rules on the GTA server.

They claim he has broken the rules by “power gaming,” a term that defines a player's actions who exploit the game’s mechanics to achieve a goal.

Moreover, he has also run over many people with little or no RP involved, which goes against the guidelines of the private server.

Be that as it may, Tfue is still waiting on a response from the admins. The ban will likely be overturned once the streamer discusses the matter with the admins.

I’m perma banned on NoPixel sadge — Tfue (@TTfue) May 2, 2021

Felix xQc Lengyel received his fourth ban from the server, which would've seen him step away from the server for a month. However, he announced his return to the server a few days ago, insinuating that the chat with the admins went well.

Tfue is the 2nd most followed streamer on Twitch

The GTA RP server has seen a massive surge in popularity, and Tfue has become a household name in the community given his incredible skills.

Along with Ninja and SypherPK, Tfue is credited with amplifying the game's success. The American streamer has 10.2 million followers on Twitch and is only behind Ninja, who has 16.6 million followers.

Other names on the most-subscribed list include Shroud, Pokimane, TimTheTatman, and summit1g.