Is this the best sportscar in GTA Online in 2021?

Top-end, lightning-fast vehicles have always been an intrinsic part of GTA Online. After all, blistering speed and vehicle modification have been the cornerstones of the franchise.

GTA Online features an incredibly vast assortment of high-speed vehicles, from futuristic motorbikes to armored cars to weaponized trucks, each more notorious in terms of overall performance.

Sports cars are a popular choice in GTA Online since they're both fast and reliable, apart from being compatible for beginners.

This article talks about the best sports car players can buy in GTA Online in 2021.

The best sports car in GTA online in 2021

This is not an accessible sports car. It won't rub its avant-garde bodywork in your face and let you grope its dashboard on the first drive. It's dignified, sophisticated - even a little aloof. It will only reveal its charms for just the right handler. But one day, after years of practice, you'll become aware of the utter contempt in which you now hold the rest of the human race, and you'll know you can finally say "I drive a Pariah." – LEGENDARY MOTORSPORT DESCRIPTION.

GTA Online features a number of praiseworthy cars, but the Pariah is an exceptionally rare vehicle. The insanely popular car draws inspiration from the Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato. The grilles and headlights of the vehicle seem to have been modeled after the Ferrari 812 Superfast and Ferrari Portofino.

Recorded at a top speed of 136.00 mph (218.87 km/h), it leaves even the Grotti Itali RSX behind, which is one of the most popular cars in GTA Online.

The Pariah boasts excellent acceleration, nippy handling and decent traction. It is great at tackling tricky corners and sharp bends in the road, making for one of the smoothest rides in GTA Online.

All in all, the Pariah is a great vehicle and makes for an amazing addition to the player's garage. It can be bought from Legendary Motorsport for $1,420,000.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul