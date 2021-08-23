The Buzzard Attack Chopper: Why you need it in GTA Online in 2021

Flying the nimble, beast of a helicopter is a quintessential GTA Online experience and one that shouldn't be taken with a grain of salt.

As diehard GTA fans would probably know, the most frustrating and difficult missions in the Grand Theft Auto series often have something to do with an extremely wacky and sluggish plane. If players don't like flying in GTA Online, well then they are in for a heck of a lot of trouble.

From golden jets to weaponized helicopters to armored planes, GTA Online features a number of great aircrafts. This article talks about the one that needs no introduction in GTA Online and is absolutely a must-have.

The best helicopter in GTA Online

Buzzard Attack Chopper is, as of now, the most popular weaponized helicopter in GTA Online. For those who don't know, here's a brief introduction:

"The Buzzard is a light, compact helicopter for military or millionaire use. With a 5-bladed main rotor and a top speed of 175mph, it's widely considered to be the best performing helicopter in its class. These hardly ever drop out of the sky like a stone. Helicopters are one of the safest ways to travel."

This military helicopter comes equipped with several powerful weapons and makes for one heck of a weaponized vehicle in GTA Online. It is also as versatile as a chopper can get.

The Buzzard is recorded at a top speed of 175mph (281.63 km/h) and boasts excellent acceleration and nippy handling that barely seems to require any input. It also has devastating weapons that ensure the player is as equipped as possible.

he only vehicle that can go toe-to-toe with the Buzzard Attack Chopper in GTA Online is the Oppressor MK II, the symbol of death devastation in an Online lobby.

The Buzzard Attack Chopper is also incredibly affordable, priced at $1,750,000. Considering that most high-end vehicles in GTA Online are notoriously expensive, the Buzzard is more of an investment than a hefty purchase.

Furthermore, several missions in GTA Online practically become a walk in the park when one enters the arena sporting this incredibly powerful and sturdy helicopter. Players can destroy everything in the vicinity without even having to leave the safety of their Chopper.

All in all, the Buzzard Attack Chopper is one of the best weaponized helicopters in GTA Online. An absolute must-buy for players who want to get ahead of the competition.

Note: The article reflects the views of the writer.

Edited by R. Elahi