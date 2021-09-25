The Buzzard vs The Oppressor MK II: Which vehicle offers more value in GTA Online?

GTA Online is all about incredibly fast and nimble vehicles, but the real fun begins when the player enters the arena sporting the virtual incarnation of death and starts causing chaos.

The Oppressor MK II and the Buzzard are two of the most popular vehicles in GTA Online. There is little that can stand against the unbridled wrath of these two.

However, which of these two phenomenal vehicles makes for the ultimate war vessel in GTA Online?

The Buzzard VS the Oppressor MK II in GTA Online: Which is more devastating in nature?

While the Buzzard and the Oppressor MK can draw fair comparisons in the weapons department, they don't exactly belong to the same class. The Buzzard Attack Chopper is a military helicopter while the Oppressor MK II is a futuristic flying bike, unparalleled both in terms of looks and performance.

The Buzzard is one of the most popular choppers in GTA Online and makes for one heck of an investment. Recorded at a top speed of 145.00 mph (233.35 km/h), the vehicle is exceptionally fast. It also boasts nimble handling and excellent acceleration, making for a great military vessel in GTA Online.

As for the Oppressor MK II, it barely requires an introduction in GTA Online. The flying bike has been ruling the virtual world ever since it was released and judging by how incredibly popular it is among fans, the hype won't be sketching a downward trajectory any time soon.

That said, the Oppressor MK is one of the fastest vehicles featured in GTA Online, recorded at a top speed of 127.75 mph (205.59 km/h). It is incredibly nippy and boasts great acceleration, leaving no room for a wish-list, packed as it is with a number of unique and top-end features.

In terms of weaponry:

In terms of weaponry, both vehicles are forces of nature in GTA Online and are awfully good at disrupting everything in their targeted proximity.

Equipped with devastating machine guns and lethal rocket launchers, both vehicles are extremely deadly and are more than capable of wreaking havoc.

The Buzzard, however, leaves its flying counterpart behind both in terms of speed and weaponry, which makes it an absolute must-have for beginners. That said, the best combination would be to invest in both and have them at one's disposal.

