The Calico GTF in GTA Online: All you need to know

The Karin Calico GTF barely needs an introduction in GTA Online.

This 3-door sports liftback was added to GTA Online as part of the Los Santos Tuners update and has been the talk of the town ever since. It costs $1,995,000 and can be purchased from Southern S.A. Super Autos in the game.

This article discusses the Calico GTF and why it's a must-have for GTA Races.

GTA Online: The Calico GTF

"Ah, the 90's. Out of a chaotic fusion of grunge, dial-up, thirdwave feminism and feature-length **** came the Karin Calico GTF, a car that took a little bit of everything and made something new: muscle heritage, rally chops, street racer cred. Looks like it's time to drop the sticky VHS and curtain your hair, homeskillet: you've got some homework to do."

- SOUTHERN SAN ANDREAS SUPER AUTOS DESCRIPTION

Inspired by the sixth generation Toyota Celica, the Calico GTF makes for a great investment in GTA Online. In some ways, the GTF strongly resembles the phenomenal Sultan Classic, boasting an incredibly high top speed and quick acceleration.

The top speed of the Calico GTF in GTA V has been recorded at 121.25 mph (195.13 km/h), tested in-game by Broughy1322.

The AWD drivetrain is a cool feature that enables players to zoom off the starting line and switch to the standard top speed with surprising ease. When fully upgraded, the Calico GTF leaves many vehicles of its class in the dust and can even compete with most supercars, at least as far as straight-line performance and handling capabilities are considered.

The vehicle boasts great braking capabilities, but it's not very efficient at braking while tackling a sharp corner. Because of its strong wheelbase, the vehicle is incredibly good at maintaining a stable pace on the road even when the environment is not very suitable, making it a great option for wet races.

The vehicle also comes equipped with exceptionally nimble handling, making it super compatible for newbie GTA Online beginners and experts alike. The car's traction is beyond impressive and has an effective deformation rate, setting it apart from most vehicles of its class.

All in all, the Calico GTF is one of the best cars added to GTA Online as part of the Los Santos Tuners update and definitely deserves all the hype it seems to have generated over the past few weeks.

