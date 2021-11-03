How can players find the Loch Ness Monster in GTA Online?

The Loch Ness Monster, although just a prop, is insanely popular in GTA Online.

Inspired by the Loch Ness monster from Scottish folklore, the long-necked, Plesiosaur-like creature may not be the only mythological being in GTA Online, but it is undoubtedly one of the most fascinating of all.

This article explains how GTA Online players can spot the much raved about monster in the game.

GTA Online: The Loch Ness Monster

"Kapitan. I do not want to worry you, but... there is something out here. Long range scanners are picking up something... big. On the surface. From movement patterns I would say it is... never mind, it is an old friend of mine."

- Pavel, after spotting the monster during the Cayo Perico Heist

The Loch Ness Monster, inspired by a famous Scottish legend, found a home in GTA Online merely as an easter egg. It was added to the game as part of the Cayo Perico update, and Rockstar probably didn't expect it to get the kind of attention it's driven since then.

Several GTA forums and Reddit pages are dedicated to the Loch Ness Monster in GTA Online and how it's become the center of attention in the Heist despite being only a prop in essence.

Many players' sole motivation for playing the Cayo Perico Heist is spotting the legendary monster. It only appears during the Heist finale when the player is escaping the island via a boat. Since it is only meant to be seen from afar, it tends to dive down quickly if the player gets too close.

There have, of course, been instances where players were able to get close to the monster by making use of a glitch. So it's not exactly impossible to take a closer look at the Loch Ness Monster, but it's definitely not a walk in the park either.

The monster is likely a nod to the fact that Rockstar Games originally originated from Scotland – home to several legends. Despite being a "monster", it is a magnificent creature and makes for a breathtaking sight.

The monster is also hinted at when the player takes a photo of the sand sculpture in the Perico Beach Party and forwards it to Pavel, who says:

"Well now, what do we have here? Sand sculpture... but it looks familiar, no? I wonder if the people here have ever...No, it is not possible. Not this far south. Excuse me, Kapitan. I was just thinking out aloud."

