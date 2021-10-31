What does GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition mean for the future of Rockstar?

GTA 6 won’t be out for a while, so fans will have to settle with GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition.

This marks an interesting turning point for Rockstar Games. For several years, they relied entirely on GTA 5 and its online counterpart. They are no longer pumping out game after game. Advanced hardware technology has resulted in a longer development process.

It will take years before GTA 6 is out. GTA 5 and Online are the primary focuses for Rockstar. Regardless, the company is finally shifting the spotlight elsewhere. GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition may indicate a change in direction. They’ve done remasters before, but never to this extent.

GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition: What does the future hold for Rockstar

Rockstar has been very predictable for the past several years. Nonetheless, fans are hoping for the future. There is still hope with the GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition. Rockstar is finally doing something different. However, fans should also set their expectations.

Rockstar is finally open to definite remasters

Previous remasters were porting disasters. GTA San Andreas has a particularly bad history with it. However, something has changed with GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition as Rockstar seems to be putting in the effort. This can be seen with the graphical and gameplay updates.

Of course, this was done to commemorate the 20th anniversary of GTA 3. If it weren't for that game, Rockstar would never be in a position of power. Nonetheless, their business model now includes definitive remasters.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Coming November 11 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and the Rockstar Games Launcher. Pre-Order Now: Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive EditionComing November 11 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and the Rockstar Games Launcher. Pre-Order Now: rsg.ms/6c7ba44 Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive EditionComing November 11 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and the Rockstar Games Launcher. Pre-Order Now: rsg.ms/6c7ba44 https://t.co/rVGIXjOXfW

This could potentially open the door for other Rockstar Games. Fans have been clamoring for remasters of classic titles. The likes of GTA 4 and Max Payne could use some improvements. Whether or not it works depends on the success of GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition.

GTA 5 and Online are here to stay

GTA 5 has now been ported over multiple console generations. A vocal portion of the fanbase has grown tired of the game. However, there is a reason why Rockstar is reliant on GTA 5. Its online mode has generated billions of dollars in revenue. GTA Online is a license to print money.

Colin Moriarty @notaxation Grand Theft Auto V has sold more copies than there were NES, SNES, and N64 consoles sold, combined. Grand Theft Auto V has sold more copies than there were NES, SNES, and N64 consoles sold, combined.

Players will have to wait a while for GTA 6. Take the following with a grain of salt. Reputed leaker Tom Henderson suggests it will take several years before GTA 6 is ready to launch. Coupled with that, Rockstar still refuses to divulge information.

This is why GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition is a breath of fresh air. Players can finally give themselves a different experience. These old games will feel brand new with modern gameplay elements.

Rockstar is going to be a very different company now

Rockstar is set financially, but their creative future is in question. Several original members are no longer with the company. The likes of Dan Houser and Leslie Benzies are now gone. Even someone like Lazlow Jones has taken his leave. These were the major creative forces behind the series.

This is a very different company now. GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition will be a litmus test for Rockstar. Perhaps they can prove they still have it in them.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul