The Little Lacy Surprise in GTA 4 and how to easily get a 5-star Wanted Level

GTA 4's Little Lacy Surprise is a parody mocking growing trends where children are exploited in suggestive manners, which ties into an easy 5-star Wanted Level.

GTA is a video game series all about crime, murder, and sex. Thankfully, child pornography does not play a role in the GTA series, as people consider that a crime too disgusting and immoral. However, Rockstar Games still references the growing concern of child exploitation in the form of the Little Lucy Surprise.

It was first mentioned in GTA Vice City Stories, where little kids would wear suggestive underwear in a commercial on Flash FM and Radio Espantoso. It's disgusting, but it would return in GTA 4 as a website the players could visit. Fortunately, it's nothing more than a sting operation by the Liberty City Police, so players who disliked the Netflix movie, "Cuties," won't have to see something despicable.

The Little Lacy Surprise in GTA 4 & an easy 5-star Wanted Level

Image via GTA Wiki

It would appear as though Little Lacy Surprise died off in GTA 4 compared to how it was in GTA Vice City Stories. It returns in a similar manner in GTA Chinatown Wars, but not to the same effect it has in the GTA 4 variation. In GTA 4, the player could visit plenty of websites for their amusement.

Some websites are utterly pointless, while others may serve a benefit for curious players. One such website they should steer clear from is the Little Lacy Surprise one, unless they want an easy 5-star Wanted Level.

Little Lacy Surprise

Advertisement

Image via GTA Wiki

The Little Lacy Surprise is mentioned in Weasel News within GTA 4, but it isn't something players can see (thankfully). Instead, it's just a website known as littlelacysurprisepageant.com, where its URL description is just "Website for child beauty pageants." The lack of a summary is suspicious, but it should, hopefully, deter others from visiting the site.

5-Star Wanted Level

Image via TV Tropes

If players ignore the obvious red flags or just want to get 5-stars for some reason (4-stars if Algonquin isn't open yet), then they can visit the site to see the picture at the top of this article. Their IP will be recorded, and police on the dispatch will talk about a sexual deviant (the player). Either way, it is an interesting fact that most GTA 4 players might not know about, given its obscurity.