"The mission has been disrupted" error in GTA 5: All you need to know

Bugs and glitches in video games may be amusing, weird, frustrating, or even game-breaking. The GTA series is no stranger to bugs, some of which are potentially game-breaking.

There have been several bugs in the series that have rendered the game unplayable. Thankfully, Silent, a Polish game developer and modder, has solved many of these issues in the 3D Universe games. His patches have solved the bulk of the glitches in these games, and it is now considered essential to have them installed before playing the games.

The HD Universe games aren't free of bugs either. When GTA 4 was launched, it came with a glitch that would prevent it from loading buildings and streets in the game. GTA 5 also has a lot of bugs, as such a massive open-world sandbox is bound to have them.

How to fix "The mission has been disrupted" error in GTA 5

When does this error show up?

When players attempt to begin the Monkey Business mission in GTA 5, they may be greeted with the message "This mission has been disrupted. Return later to start the mission."

It is fairly common knowledge that patches and updates will fix existing issues in a video game. However, they may sometimes add new bugs that weren't there previously.

This has been the case for GTA 5, as the bug associated with this mission came after later patches to the game.

How to fix this error

There are many approaches that can be taken to fix this issue in GTA 5. If one of the given methods does not work for a player, they can take another approach.

Here is the solution provided by Rockstar Games Support:

"Navigate away from the mission area until the blip has reappeared on your radar, then call the Downtown Cab Company to order a taxi. When the taxi arrives, get in and select the mission as the desired location making sure to choose to skip the trip. The taxi will deliver you to the mission location and you should be able to proceed from there."

If players choose not to use a taxi, they can take another approach:

Players must drive away from the location and return when the B icon reappears on the map.

They may have to repeat this if any NPC spawns in the mission location, including those in vehicles.

Another option is to get to the adjacent docks, drive away by boat, and then return when the icon returns.

NPCs sitting on the porch of a neighboring house may also interfere with the mission. To begin the mission, players must frighten them away.

