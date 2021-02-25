The Vapid FMJ is available for free as podium vehicle in GTA Online this week

GTA Online players certainly love their fast cars, big guns, expensive offices, and properties. However, the one thing they love more than any biggest imaginable gun is a free vehicle in GTA Online.

There is no shortage of extremely fast and ridiculously designed cars in GTA that make very little aerodynamic sense. However, possibly one of the oddest-looking cars of the bunch looks something straight out of Minority Report, the Vapid FMJ.

The Vapid FMJ is currently available as a podium vehicle in the Diamond Casino and Resort in GTA Online. Meaning, players have a shot at bagging themselves a brand-new car for absolutely free if they are fortunate enough with the Lucky Wheel Spin in the Diamond.

The Vapid FMJ is this week's podium vehicle in GTA Online

"As the rate of infant heart disease suggests, the power to weight ratio has never been America's strong suit - until now. With the FMJ, Vapid put the American supercar on a raw food diet and gave it colonic irrigation. The result? With the same primal engine under bodywork that's 90% carbon fiber and 10% patriotic sentiment, this thing will go 0 to 60 on the back of nothing more than a light sneeze."

―Legendary Motorsport description

GTA Online is chock-full of flashy sports cars, but how does the Vapid FMJ rank amongst the top boys of the Super Class?

Advertisement

According to the stats gathered by Broughy, the Vapid FMJ puts up an impressive top speed of roughly 125.00 mph (201.17 km/h). That puts the vehicle in the same neighborhood of cars such as the Lampadati Tigon and the fan-favorite Itali GTB.

As purely from a visual standpoint, there are only a handful of cars as visually appealing as the Vapid FMJ. From a performance standpoint, there is room for improvement, but the difference is hardly noticeable from the fastest ones in its class.

To stand a chance of winning a podium car, players only need to spin the Lucky Wheel at the Diamond Casino. For this, players will require a Casino membership as well as Chips, which is the only acceptable currency within the Diamond Casino in GTA Online.

Players can only spin the Lucky Wheel once per day in the game, which means players can repeatedly try throughout the week to cop themselves a free Vapid FMJ.