GTA Online Weekly Update 2/25: New weaponized Dinghy, Vapid FMJ, and more

New vehicles are introduced to GTA Online on almost a weekly basis (Image via GTA Wiki Fandom)
Rahul Bhushan
ANALYST
Modified 56 min ago
Feature
Thursday is always a fun time for GTA Online players as Rockstar Games drops new content as well as bonus Cash and RP activities.

The Cayo Perico Heist update, in particular, has been met with a lot of praise from the community for the seemingly endless amount of content.

As part of the update, new vehicles are introduced to GTA Online on almost a weekly basis, with the newest one being the Weaponized Dinghy. We're not sure how many players would love to shoot stuff up on water, but players do love their weaponized vehicles.

The Dinka Verus is also still free. This means players can cop themselves a brand-new ATV, the Dinka Verus, for absolutely free from Warstock Cache and Carry. Plus, players will be able to earn twice the Cash and RP from Special Cargo and Stunt Races.

source: u/BryonyBot, r/gtaonline

New Content

  • Nagasaki Weaponized Dinghy (GTA$ 1,850,000 on Warstock Cache & Carry)

Bonus GTA$ and RP Activities

  • 2x GTA$ and RP on Special Cargo
  • 2x GTA$ and RP on Stunt Races
Podium Vehicle

  • Vapid FMJ

Discounted Content

  • 100% off Dinka Verus ($0)
  • 40% off Grotti Furia ($1,644,000 / 1,233,000)
  • 40% off Annis S80RR ($1,545,000)
  • 40% off Progen GP1 (GTA$ 756,000)
  • 40% off Pegassi Zentorno ($ 435,000)
  • 10% off Truffade Adder ($ 900,000)
  • 60% off All Offices
  • 60% off All Office Renovations

Weaponized Dinghy

The Weaponized Dinghy (Image via GTA Wiki Fandom)
The Warstock Cache & Carry description of the Weaponized Dinghy reads:

"Looking to mount an amphibious assault on a country's militarized border or defend your humble seaside home? With a .50 cal gun at the front, this little dinghy will send a clear message to trespassers. Bullets and inflatables, do they really go together? You tell us!"
Published 25 Feb 2021, 15:24 IST
GTA Online
