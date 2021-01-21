The Vapid Slamtruck: One of the fun new additions to GTA Online

The Cayo Perico Heist update provided adequate entertainment for everyone in GTA Online as players got to experience the new tropical Heist and plenty of new cars. As part of the update, nearly 20 new vehicles will eventually make their way into the game.

Instead of overloading the players with a tonne of cars at once, Rockstar Games has decided to put vehicles in the game as part of a drip-feed. Each Thursday, a new vehicle is presented in GTA Online. This week, it's the Vapid Slamtruck.

The Slamtruck is a driveable ramp, making this a ridiculous addition to the game. While it isn't exactly the most utility-oriented vehicle in GTA Online, the truck costs a player $1,310,000.

The Vapid Slamtruck: One of the most fun new additions to GTA Online

Southern San Andreas Super Autos' description of the truck read:

"Due to a recent spate of accidents involving this model, Vapid wants to remind any potential buyers that a common side effect of driving the Slamtruck is the constant stream of assholes attempting to clear your ramp on the freeway. See one coming? For the love of god, duck."

Evidently, the unique aspect of the Slamtruck is the ramp that is attached on the back. Players in GTA Online are fascinated with cars being airborne using a boost or ramp. The Slamtruck will be key as a boost vehicle.

The most creative of GTA Online players might use the ramp to scale walls with their cars. Nonetheless, this truck will still be a hard sell with its hefty price tag.

Advertisement

While the most useless vehicle in GTA Online is the Luxor Deluxe, the purchase of vehicles like the Slamtruck should be reserved till a player has made enough money in the game.

The Slamtruck can be bought from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.