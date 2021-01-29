The Vetir: All you need to know about the newest military truck in GTA Online

Every anticipated GTA Online update brings something new and exciting. This Thursday, Rockstar Games surprised players with a modest-looking military truck.

There is nothing gamers love more than a brand new vehicle. This is partly why so many people worldwide, after almost a decade, still find GTA Online the most iconic franchise to grace the gaming industry.

The last update treated players with a powerful, fun ride called the Vapid Slamtruck. The new update has introduced the Vetir, a military truck, to the title.

This article talks about the most significant features of the Vetir and whether it's worth investing a good chunk of money in.

The Vetir: All details about the newest military truck in GTA Online

Image via GTA Wiki

Before purchasing the Vetir, players should consider that this military truck is a Pegasus vehicle, not a personal truck. Pegasus vehicles are often looked down upon for one frustrating reason: unlike most rides, they don't tend to pop up right where the player needs them parked and are instead delivered halfway across the map.

This adds lots of unnecessary hustle to the game, as driving all the way to the nearest Pegasus location to retrieve the vehicle is not fun for anybody.

Nevertheless, the Vetir is recorded at a top speed of 62.00 mph, which barely scrapes the bottom. Considering its average acceleration, this truck is probably not meant for doing the Cayo Perico Heist, which demands speed and efficiency.

In retrospect, the Vetir, like the Vapid Slamtruck, is a wonderful vehicle for messing around in-game.

Image via GTA Wiki

This vehicle's iconic canvas seems inspired by the TRM-4000 and the overall shape based on the Saviem SM8.

The Vetir is equipped with a bulky frame and powerful body capable of trodding over small cars and hurling them out of the way.

It is available at Wasrstock Cache and Carry in GTA Online for $1,630,000.