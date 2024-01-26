Tommy's mansion spotted in GTA 6 trailer: Rumor explored

It's impossible to think of Vice City without Tommy Vercetti, and since GTA 6 is set in the iconic location, fans have been naturally wondering whether there will be any references to him in the coming game. Now, some fans believe they've found the hint that they were looking for, as a certain building seen in the trailer resembles Tommy Vercetti's mansion in GTA Vice City.

There is, of course, no concrete proof of this, so it's just a rumor at the moment. This article takes a deep dive into the rumor and explores the supposed Tommy's mansion in the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer. While Vercetti himself isn't expected to reappear in the upcoming game, a subtle reference or two is definitely a possibility.

GTA 6 fans believe they've found Vercetti Estate in trailer

During a particular scene in the trailer, at around the 31-second mark, there's an aerial view of Vice City at nighttime, and it is clear that Rockstar took inspiration from Miami for the GTA 6 map. A large yacht can be spotted around the right side of the screen. There's a building next to it by the waterfront that looks like a large mansion.

Now, if players recall the 3D Universe Trilogy, the Vercetti Estate is also found in a similar spot. It's located right next to the main road on Starfish Island, and it also has a private dock that gives it access to the sea. Now, the area of Vice City in the trailer where this building can be seen is believed to be the replacement for Starfish Island.

In fact, the GTA 6 mapping project by the community has already released a map based on the trailer and the 2022 gameplay leaks. It's a work in progress, but several portions of Vice City have been mapped out so far. According to this fan-made map, this particular section may be based on the real-life Venetian Islands, and they're situated right around where Starfish Island existed in the 3D Universe rendition of Vice City.

However, many fans have pointed out that it doesn't really match with the Vercetti Estate from the original Vice City. The mansion took up a lot of space on Starfish Island and was a prominent landmark there, which doesn't seem to be the case for the building in the GTA 6 trailer. On the other hand, the mapping project shows that Star Island, the real-life man-made island in Miami, which was the inspiration behind Starfish Island, will be represented separately from the Venetian Islands.

If Rockstar does rebuild Vercetti Estate in Grand Theft Auto 6, it's more likely to reappear in Starfish Island, which is not seen in the trailer. However, all of this is just speculation since Rockstar hasn't confirmed if they will even reference Tommy Vercetti in the next game. As such, fans should take all such rumors with a grain of salt for now.

For now, GTA 6 fans can play GTA Vice City instead, since the upcoming game is still a year away from being released.

