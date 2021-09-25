Top 3 best bunkers to buy in GTA Online (September 2021)

GTA Online Bunker missions have been extremely popular ever since day one. Many GTA Online players will spend a lot of time in their bunker trying to level up weapons with research or participate in the many gun-running missions.

Bunkers can upgrade weapons and ammunition by researching with many upgradeable ballistic equipment like different bullet types coupled with the ability to customize miniguns and much more. This is one of the best aspects of the bunkers.

So which are the Top 3 bunkers that players should be looking to buy?

GTA Online Bunker: How to choose

1) Chumash Bunker

Ready to start work at the Chumash Bunker (Image via youtube.com)

Chumash Bunker is probably one of the most purchased by GTA Online players out of all eleven Bunkers in Los Santos.

There are two very good reasons why Chumash is the one for players in GTA Online. Not only does it have one of the most reasonable prices at $1,650,000, but it is also in the most desirable location.

After considering the extremely fair price of this bunker, players will surely reap the benefits of this being the Bunker closest to the city, where you would likely make the most money selling your wares.

2) Lago Zancudo Bunker

Entering the Lago Zancudo Bunker (Image via youtube.com)

The Lago Zancudo Bunker is an exciting and well-advised choice for GTA Online players for one reason similar to the Chumash Bunker. The reason is that access to the city is such a clear path. The bunker is located only a couple of kilometers up the main Western highway past the Chumash location, making it ideal for quickly running supplies to the city.

Secondly, inside the bunker, there is a mysterious elevator door to be found. It could be a future DLC location.

3) Farmhouse Bunker

Farmhouse Bunker (Image via youtube.com)

The Farmhouse Bunker is located near the O'Neil brothers farm in the East of Blaine County. The bunker is nice and hidden away from most main roads and traffic making it reasonably inconspicuous.

As removed from the general public view as this bunker in GTA Online is, it is barely a hop, skip and jump to get to the city. This again makes running missions to the city quick and easy.

It is the most expensive bunker option, costing $2,375,000, but quality usually speaks for itself if you have the money.

