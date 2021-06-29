Top 3 fastest GTA Online muscle cars that players can buy

Every GTA Online player enjoys driving fast cars. In fact, it is quite essential to have one. Fast cars are helpful for a variety of purposes, including racing, getaways, or just moving across the map more quickly.

Since muscle cars excel at acceleration, players may wish to acquire them in order to be faster in GTA Online. Apart from speed and acceleration, muscle cars are also visually appealing, being often featured in the Mad Max and the Fast & Furious movies.

The top 3 fastest muscle cars in GTA Online are all Arena War vehicles. These are the "Apocalypse" variants of regular muscle cars in the game, with weaponization upgrades resembling the Death Race and Mad Max movies.

These cars also have some special abilities, including unique weapons and armor, and can be customized at the Arena Workshop. This list will feature all three of these cars along with their prices and other details.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of its writer.

3 of the fastest muscle cars in GTA Online

3) Apocalypse Impaler - 130 mph

Due to weight reduction, the Apocalypse Impaler outperforms the standard variant in top speed and acceleration, and its brakes are much more efficient as a result of the improved grip on the rear wheels.

The Impaler, like other arena vehicles, has reasonable durability and can withstand a single explosion without being destroyed. The only flaws are that, like the standard Impaler, it suffers from a loss of control when steering too sharply. The protective bars on the windows do not provide any actual protection either.

Players can buy the Impaler in GTA Online for $331,835 (trade price of $249,500) and then convert it into its Apocalypse variant for $1,209,500.

2) Apocalypse Dominator - 131 mph

This car performs similarly to its standard counterpart, with good acceleration and a top speed that is above average. However, owing to the weight produced by the armor parts, it takes longer to achieve top speed.

The Apocalypse Dominator includes a push bar for crash protection. It also has a Tombstone armor plate on the back that can be removed from the vehicle and utilized as a movable roadblock.

Its durability is the same as the Apocalypse Impaler, being able to take a single explosive before being destroyed. It also shares its flaws with the previous vehicle, as the occupants are quite vulnerable to gunfire.

Just like the previous car, the Apocalypse Dominator is a custom vehicle. Thus, it costs $1,132,000 in GTA Online, and a player must own a regular Dominator for conversion (which costs $35,000; trade price - $26,250).

1) Apocalypse Imperator - 132.75 mph

The Apocalypse Imperator has exceptional acceleration and speed, but its braking power is limited. When turning at high speeds, the vehicle also has a propensity to slide out and can spin out if the driver is not cautious.

This isn't a major issue for experienced drivers, and a brakes upgrade can also counteract this flaw. This car can withstand three missiles from an Oppressor before being destroyed by a fourth one.

Thanks to its balance of weaponry, abilities, and durability, it is one of the best weaponized vehicles in GTA Online. The Apocalypse Imperator can be purchased from ArenaWar.tv for a price of $2,284,940.

The discounted trade price of $1,718,00 for this vehicle is unlocked after the player has unlocked it as a sponsorship tier reward in the Arena War Career.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod