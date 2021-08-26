Top 3 forgotten GTA Online features that deserve more attention

In comparison to the single-player mode, GTA Online provides a much more non-linear experience. It has a slew of features that help to improve the experience, but they're often overlooked.

GTA Online has plenty of features that end up receiving less praise than they deserve. Some of these show the attention to detail that Rockstar put into their games. Others turn out to be useful at the most unexpected moments. Some features were there since the first release of the game, while others have been added in subsequent updates.

The success of GTA Online can be attributed to the number of features available in the game. Many of these have almost been forgotten, and new players are often unaware of them. The purpose of this article is to look into some of the forgotten features of the game.

GTA Online: 3 game elements that should receive more attention

3) Boat Trailers

There are towable trailers in GTA 5 and GTA Online that can carry boats. Players can use one of these to carry a boat across the map. Although it is not a particularly useful feature, it is quite an impressive one.

The singular island map of the game makes boats mostly unnecessary. However, it is still rather interesting that Rockstar decided to add such a feature to the game.

2) Maze Bank Mobile App

The in-game mobile phone in GTA Online can be used to access the player's bank account. This is a handy feature that allows players to deposit their money from anywhere on the map.

However, some players think that this method is a bit tedious. It may end up taking a lot of time for the player to deposit money. The mobile phone also features other options like customizing its appearance.

Another useful feature would have been the ability to switch to silent mode and ignore all annoying calls. At the moment, there is no way to do so, leaving many players frustrated.

1) Los Santos Transit: The Arrow

GTA 5 introduced a public transportation system that allows players to explore Los Santos. A public bus service called the Bullet and a train service called the Arrow are among the options.

These features are also available in GTA Online, where the Arrow is generally more useful. This is an excellent way for players to avoid griefers or simply to relax for a moment.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of its writer.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod