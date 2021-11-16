Top 3 GIFs released of the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition

Rockstar released some GTA gameplay GIFs and stickers before the release of the Trilogy on November 11th. The GIFs were predominantly cutscenes, but they did show off some of the characters in motion. This gave fans a slightly better look at the remastered game than the screenshots they have seen over the past few weeks.

This article will look at three top GIFs from the GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition, one from each game.

Rockstar has made some unforgettable GIFs of the GTA Trilogy

In the days surrounding the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition release, Rockstar has put together several GIFs. Some are simple movements like characters walking, while others are hilarious and quotable scenes. Below are three of the best GIFs for the Trilogy.

1) Best GIF from GTA 3 Definitive Edition

The players will remember Asuka Kasen, the game's tritagonist. As head of the Yakuza in GTA 3, the players may recall Asuka as a frightening woman who took pleasure in torturing her enemies without mercy.

The GIF released by Rockstar is perfect for reminding fans of Asuka's nature in the game. It really says it all.

2) Best GIF from GTA Vice City Definitive Edition

A great GIF from Vice City Definitive Edition is taken from near the beginning of the game. In the third mission for Ken Rosenberg "Jury Fury," Tommy is seen entering Ken's office and slamming the door to wake and frighten the already scared lawyer.

The players always get a laugh out of shaking up poor Ken. He was a very nervous character throughout much of the game. There are numerous funny Ken Rosenberg GIFS available.

Best GIF from GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition

This GIF encapsulates the vibe of GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition. Ryder confidently cocks his gun and asks CJ if he is "down?" This is a moment in the game that fills players with pride to help their hood get back to the way things used to be.

This is such a great GIF because all of the players can relate to it. True fans have always been down to help out Grove Street in San Andreas. This is a call to action for the entire GTA Community.

