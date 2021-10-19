Top 3 things players loved about underground gun stores in GTA 4

GTA 4 surprised players at first when they didn't see any Ammu-Nation stores. Instead, Niko got his weapons from one of the three underground gun stores in Liberty City.

GTA 4: About underground gun stores

The official explanation of where Ammu-Nation has gone is heard on the radio. This popular weaponry spot was gone due to a crackdown on guns in the city by mayor Julio Ochoa.

There is one gun store location on each of the three city islands in GTA 4. These stores become available to Niko after completing mission #15, "Do you have protection?"

Here are the three locations:

Downtown Broker, corner of Dillon St. and Montauk Ave

Chinatown, Bismarck Ave

Alderney, Port Tudor

Three awesome things GTA players love about the gun stores

1) Secure

Protected by heavily armed guards, the three underground gun stores have plenty of security, unlike the Ammu-Nation.

These guards are not only here to punish players for misbehaving but as a safety blanket against anyone that would try to rob or expose them. GTA 4 gamers enjoyed this detail.

One store is seemingly owned by a biker gang, and the clerk is an intimidating gang member. They are indeed not to be messed with, making this store all the more safer.

2) Secret

The barely noticeable entrance on the right (Image via Sportskeeda)

Players also enjoyed the fact that these sketchy establishments are hidden in dark alleys or underneath unassuming apartment blocks. As seen in the picture above, it would be impossible to tell if there was an underground gun store here.

Clandestine locations are always loved and welcomed by GTA gamers. The underground gun store is no exception, and it might even be one of the better "hidden" locations in the game.

3) Store layout and loadout

The underground store's interior (Image via Sportskeeda)

The underground gun stores have a very cool feel to them. There is some excitement knowing that users should not be there buying illegal weapons. But GTA players do love to break the rules.

As the evolution of stores continued, so did the weapon loadouts. GTA 4 boasts better weapon selection than previous Grand Theft Auto games, though GTA San Andreas is a very close second.

Underground gun store owners even put in mini-shooting ranges with destructible targets for gamers to practice their skills on. Fans loved this little touch.

GTA 4 made history

No need for Ammu-Nation? (Image via Sportskeeda)

GTA 4 made history in introducing a new underworld angle of gun sales within the franchise that players love.

Gamers have come a long way with the evolution of Ammu-Nations and other gun stores throughout the GTA games up to today's Ammu-Nation in GTA 5 and GTA Online.

