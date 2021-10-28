GTA San Andreas is probably one of the most loved games of all time. When the game was released back in 2004, many players couldn't believe how far the gaming industry had come. GTA San Andreas is getting remastered as part of GTA The Trilogy, which is being released to celebrate the 20th anniversary of GTA 3.

There are many games like GTA San Andreas in the market, and a lot of them are hidden gems in the gaming industry. Although the GTA series dominates the genre of crime-filled open worlds, many games give players a similar experience.

This article breaks down the top 5 best games like GTA San Andreas that deserve their own remasters.

5 GTA San Andreas type games that deserve their own remasters

5) Bully

Bully is a game that was developed and published by Rockstar Games. Although this game isn't as famous as GTA San Andreas, many enjoyed and loved the game. The game has many elements like GTA, which are tailored to fit the school environment of a hostel.

Bully doesn't come with many vehicles in the game, but it has some really fascinating missions. It has been years since its release, and fans would love to see the game remastered.

4) La Noire

Another game that was made by Rockstar Games back on May 17, 2011, is La Noire. The plot of La Noire is the opposite of what the GTA series holds, as players don't play a criminal but a cop trying to restore law and order in the crime-filled LA.

Players experience similar features to GTA, such as driving, shooting enemies, and following a storyline, just like in GTA San Andreas. This game has been out for a while, and many fans would love to see Rockstar games remaster this classic title.

3) Hitman 2

Hitman 2 is a 2018 stealth video game developed by IO Interactive. The Hitman series is infamous for its stealth killing missions, and the release of the sequel of the highly successful game continued the story of the famed assassin Agent 47.

The game's missions take place in many different countries, and players need to stealthily exterminate the enemies to progress the game. Although there is a sequel to Hitman 2, many players would really appreciate a remaster to the game.

2) Mafia 3

The Mafia series is the one game that has the most resemblance to GTA San Andreas. Mafia 3 was released back in 2016 and was developed by Hangar 13. The game is set in the fictional city of New Bordeaux in 1968, where protagonist Lincoln Clay is forced to return to a life of crime to help his family settle problems with the Mafia.

Mafia 3 was released just five years ago, but players would love to see a remaster of the game with extra content and UHD resolutions.

1) Watch Dogs 2

Watch Dogs 2 is an action-adventure game developed by Ubisoft. The game has stealth elements and is played from a third-person perspective as Marcus Holloway. The game is based on an open world set in a fictionalized version of the San Francisco Bay Area.

Players can play the game with a stealth approach or go all out and shoot their way through the enemies. There are fun elements about the game that make it a lot like GTA San Andreas, such as the use of drones to do missions.

Fans would really enjoy a remaster of Watch Dogs 2 with more features added to the game.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Which gaming title would you like to see remastered today? Let us know in the comments below!

Edited by R. Elahi