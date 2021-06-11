Top 5 best villains from the GTA series

Every story needs a good old fashioned villain and the GTA series, one of the most popular games in the world, is no different.

And if it had not been for the acquisitive, sadistic and loathsome villains featured in the series, the games would hardly have been as terrific as they are. No matter how engaging, every good game needs a morally skewed antagonist that players can passionately and relentlessly spew hate on. Otherwise, the story of the game wouldn't really be moving in any direction.

This article talks about 5 of the best villains featured in the GTA series.

5 most chilling villains from the GTA series

#5 Devin Weston – GTA 5

While the old goon isn't exactly a gentleman doped in shades, no one can deny that he is by far one of the best villains from the GTA series. As a character, Devin Weston, though undeniably detestable, is very real. Under the facade of a self-proclaimed philanthropist, Devin Weston rules the underworld by exploiting the people of third world countries.

Towards the end of the game, Devin Weston finally does something useful and tumbles down to an unfortunate but much deserved death, bringing players the relief they had been fearing would never come.

#4 Sonny Forelli – GTA Vice City

It's impossible to talk about the villains featured in the GTA series without rambling about Sonny Forelli – the guy who made Tommy Vercetti's life a literal hell. Not only is Forelli barbaric in his ways, but he is also extremely cynical and never truly trusts anybody. His maniacal outbursts and chilling threats make for some of the most gripping scenes in GTA Vice City.

#3 Draco Brevic – GTA 4

Another ruthless villain who gives purpose to the featured protagonist, Niko Bellic, and never fails to piss the player off. The interesting thing about Draco is that he shares a history with Niko, as both of them had a career in the Soviet Army before they turned into Russian mobsters.

Perhaps the reason why they never got along, even in the underworld, is that Niko was nothing if not conscious of his acts; whereas, Draco Brevic seems to enjoy his notoriety and thinks nothing of his crimes.

#2 Frank Tenpenny – GTA San Andreas

Sure, Tenpenny and his trademark jabs make players want to reach through the screen and choke him to death right then and there. He is the most loathed person in the GTA series if there ever was one, but no one can deny that he does a pretty good job of coming across as the kind of villain he was supposed to be all along. Corrupt. Dirty. Sadistic. Brought to life by Samuel L. Jackson, Tenpenny seems to know what being an antagonist in a world-famous franchise means.

#1 Big Smoke – GTA San Andreas

And, of course, one cannot talk about the best GTA villains of all time without raving about the back-stabbing heartbreaker who left fans paralyzed in disbelief for days. Big Smoke is not only the best villain from the GTA series. He is also one of the best characters from the entire series.

