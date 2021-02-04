Top 5 cameos and appearances from previous games that fans would love in GTA Online

Fans love to speculate about what great cameos and appearances from previous games could appear in GTA Online.

While some choices may be unlikely to show up anytime soon, that doesn't stop the fact that some fans would still love to see these characters show up as a cameo at the very least. Even just mentioning their names get some fans excited, so these characters showing up in the flesh would be something else!

GTA 4 and GTA 5 characters have shown up in GTA Online, so seeing returning characters is nothing new. However, older characters have yet to be seen in GTA Online, mainly because the 3D universe characters (GTA 3 to GTA San Andreas) are from a different era than the HD universe characters (GTA 4 & GTA 5).

This difference is, predictably, the main reason this article exists, as it would be exciting to see some older faces showing up in the modern GTA world.

Five best cameos and appearances from older titles that fans would pop for in GTA Online

#5 - Love Fist

Love Fist is still around in GTA Online, but they haven't shown up in some capacity. GTA Online players can still buy and don their merchandise, even as far as getting a tattoo of them. Love Fist are rockstars, so they can easily fit in this title in some drunken escapade or party.

Love Fist would've been perfect for the Nightclub property, but alas, they were not seen there. Fans would also love to see some new music from them, as the originals made for GTA Vice City were surprisingly good.

#4 - Roman Bellic

Roman Bellic is from GTA 4, so he is already far more likely to show up in GTA Online than some other outlandish choices on this list. Nonetheless, it seems like a life of crime is behind this bowling cousin, as he seems happily married and running a taxi service by the end of GTA 4 (assuming one ending is chosen over another).

Perhaps it is because of the GTA 4 ending being determinant by the player that fans won't see Roman. That would be a shame, as some people like Trevor Philips have shown up in GTA Online, and he dies in one of the final mission choices. Regardless, Bellic is a great character that could always fit in some capacity of the GTA Online story.

#3 - Ken Rosenberg

There seems to be a lack of scummy lawyers in GTA Online, so it's a no-brainer for Ken Rosenberg to fill the void of this profession and players' hearts.

Vice City is an excellent location for nostalgia, so it would be awesome to see a character from this series of games show up in GTA Online. What particularly would help Ken is that he's a non-violent figure, so he can easily do something comedic or story-related.

Of course, it's a longshot even to think a Vice City character would have a chance showing up in GTA Online. Still, characters like Ken Rosenberg are entertaining, so it wouldn't be a cardinal sin to hope that they might show up one day.

There's always room for some comedy relief, so one could hope that the old and desperate Ken Rosenberg may show up in a cameo of that nature.

#2 - Tommy Vercetti

In truth, any Vice City character would be fantastic to see in GTA Online. Other than the fact that Vice City hasn't been seen in a long time, Tommy Vercetti is a protagonist that hasn't been seen in-person since GTA Vice City (although he was mentioned in GTA San Andreas). How terrific would it feel if he were to come back in GTA Online (most likely with a different voice actor)?

True, he would be on the older side. However, old characters have existed in the series before, and it's not like Tommy would have to do the action himself. He could just give orders or set-up a heist for the GTA Online crew to participate in.

As Tommy is the best representative of the Vice City era, it would only be fitting to see the head honcho doing something big in GTA Online.

#1 - CJ

GTA San Andreas is one of the most beloved games of all time; it's home to their fondest memories for some fans. As CJ is the main protagonist of this game, plenty of fans associate their nostalgia with him.

GTA San Andreas helped introduce (and reintroduce) several vital features, so it's only fair to see CJ reintroduced in GTA Online.

It would be interesting to see him interact with Franklin, Trevor, and Michael. GTA Online already has a jetpack in the game so that CJ wouldn't feel so out of place.

Fans are yet to see CJ in a game outside of his own, so it's a shame that he hasn't shown up since. Although there is no precedence for 3D universe characters showing up in GTA Online, one can never say never.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects only the writer's opinions.