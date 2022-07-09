Top 5 cars inspired by Porsche in GTA Online

GTA Online’s open world is filled with cars that players can use to roam around Los Santos.

Every automobile manufacturer in the game is inspired by one in real life. One such manufacturer is Pfister, whose cars are based on vehicles from Porsche AG. Even its badge is similar to that of the German company.

Here's a look at the top five cars inspired by Porsche in GTA Online.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer

Comet SR, 811 and 3 other cars inspired by Porsche that players should check out in GTA Online

1) Growler

The Pfister Growler is a two-door sports car featured in GTA Online with the Los Santos Tuners update. Its design is based on the Porsche 718 Cayman.

The car is powered by a flat-6 engine with a 7-speed gearbox in a rear-engine, rear-wheel-drive layout. It boasts great acceleration and speed. It can reach a maximum top speed of 121.5 mph with ease. With excellent traction, the vehicle's cornering abilities are exceptional.

The Pfister Growler can be purchased for $1,878,000 - $1,408,500 from Legendary Motorsport.

2) Comet SR

The Pfister Comet SR is a two-door sports car featured as part of the Doomsday Heist update. It is a racing variant of the regular Comet and is inspired by the Porsche 997 GT2 RS.

The car is powered by a single-cam carburetted V8 engine and a 6-speed gearbox in a rear-engine, rear-wheel-drive layout. It has excellent traction, acceleration and a mind-blowing top speed of 122 mph in the game.

Players can purchase this car for $1,145,000 from Legendary Motorsport.

3) Comet S2

The iconic Pfister Comet S2 is another two-door sports car featured in GTA Online with the Los Santos Tuners update. Its design is based on the Porsche 911 (992).

The vehicle has a flat-6 engine and a 7-speed gearbox in a rear-engine, rear-wheel-drive layout. It boasts great acceleration and an amazing top speed of 123 mph.

The Pfister Comet S2 can be purchased from Legendary Motorsport for $1,878,000 - $1,408,500.

4) Comet S2 Cabrio

The Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio is a two-door spyder featured in GTA Online as part of The Contract update. It is a convertible version of the Comet S2 and is based on the real-life Porsche 911 Cabriolet (992).

The car has a flat-6 engine and an eight-speed gearbox in a rear-engine, rear-wheel-drive layout. It can reach a top speed of 129 mph.

Players can purchase the Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio for $1,797,000 from Legendary Motorsport.

5) 811

The Pfister 811 is a two-door hypercar featured in the Further Adventures in Finance and Felony update. Its design is heavily inspired by the Porsche 918.

On the performance side, the car is powered by a rear engine. It can reach a top speed of 132.5 mph. This makes the vehicle one of the fastest cars in the entire game.

The Pfister 811 can be purchased at Legendary Motorsport for $1,135,000.

