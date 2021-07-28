Although GTA Online is just a game, sometimes players like to think on a budget. With so many types of cars in the game, it might get hard to select a car that players want to buy.

While some have just started their careers in the game and are looking for a cheap car to start off with, there are other intermediate players who are saving up for a big fancy purchase. There will be times when players look for affordable options when it comes to cars, especially during the initial phases of the game.

Expensive isn't always the best and the cars in GTA Online are proof of that saying. Sometimes it might make sense for a player to spend a million dollars on a car to get exactly what they want. Most of the time they would like to speculate and decide what car would be best for them in their stage of the game.

Players who love racing in GTA Online often go for the sports class for its good speed and customization and some of these options are available for a really good price.

Rockstar has provided players with a few cost effective cars that will enhance the player experience without breaking the bank.

Top 5 most cost-effective sports cars in GTA Online

#5 - Karin Sultan - $12,000

The Karin Sultan can be bought from Benny's Original Motor Works for $12,000 making it the second cheapest car on the list. The car can reach top speeds of 115.75 mph (186.28 km/h) and is based on the Mitsubishi Lancer Evo VI. The Karin Sultan is a four seater AWD car and was released with GTA Online.

#4 - Benefactor Schwartzer - $80,000

The Benefactor Schwartzer can be bought from Southern S.A. Super Autos for $80,000. The car reaches a top speed of 117.00 mph (188.29 km/h) and is based on the Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG. This is a two seater RWD car which was released with GTA Online.

#3 - Schyster Fusilade - $36,000

The Schyster Fusilade can be bought from Southern S.A. Super Autos for $36,000. The car has a top speed of 117.75 mph (189.50 km/h) and is based on the Chrysler Crossfire. This is a two seater RWD car which hit the streets in GTA Online.

#2 - Annis Elegy RH8 - $95,000

The Annis Elegy can be bought from both Legendary Motorsport and from Benny's Original Motor Works for $95,000. This is the most expensive car on the list and the best looking one.

The car has a top speed of 118.50 mph (190.71 km/h) and is based on the Nissan GTR R35. This is a two seater AWD car which was released with GTA Online.

#1 - Karin Futo - $9,000

The Karin Futo can be bought for $9,000 from Southern S.A. Super Autos. It is not only the cheapest but also the fastest car in the list with a staggering top speed of 119.25 mph (191.91 km/h).

The Karin Futo is based on the Toyota AE86 Levin, which is a lightweight two seat RWD car. Although it isn't focused on looks, it's impossible to get a car that performs like this one for such a low price.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul