Top 5 most disappointing vehicles in GTA Online

GTA Online would hardly have been as insanely popular as it is had it not been for all the amazing cars Rockstar keeps adding to the multiplayer game.

That said, not all vehicles in GTA Online are worth paying through the nose for. Some are pretty disappointing and seem to serve no purpose at all.

This article talks about five such vehicles.

Top 5 most disappointing GTA Online vehicles

5) Karin Dilettante

Inspired by the Toyota Prius, the Dilettante is a colossal disappointment, just like the vehicle it draws inspiration from.

The Dilettante suffers from the lowest top speed in its class, recorded at 88.50 mph (142.43 km/h). Its acceleration is pathetic as is its handling. There's really nothing special about this car and it is underwhelming, to say the least. Unless the player is a big fan of collecting cars that deserve to be burned and erased from the face of the earth, they're better off without the Karin Dilettante.

4) Dundreary Regina

GTA Online features a number of decent cars. Cars that won't be breaking any speed limits any time soon but still deserve to be on the player's radar. The Regina, however, is not one of them.

Not only is the Regina incredibly disappointing in the looks department, it is also very underwhelming on the fast-track. It is neither compatible for newbie enthusiasts nor for expert gamers, featuring unimpressive handling and a poor braking system.

3) Vulcar Ingot

The Ingot is another incredibly disappointing vehicle that nobody needs in their garage unless they're fond of collecting junk. Recorded at a very low speed and poor acceleration, the Ingot is probably one of the worst cars in GTA Online.

2) Pegassi Faggio

GTA Online features a number of disappointing vehicles for the sake of diversity, but the Faggio tops them all. Maybe Rockstar thought this would make for a unique vehicle, but any two-wheeler that's as sluggish as the Faggio deserves zero sales in GTA Online.

1) Albany Emperor

How can one talk about the most underwhelming cars in GTA Online without mentioning the Emperor at least once?

If there was an award for the most disappointing vehicle in GTA Online, it would most definitely go to this dud of a car.

Also Read

Unless one is talking about gimmick cars like the Tractor and the Fieldmaster, the Emperor is the worst vehicle in GTA Online.

Edited by Sabine Algur