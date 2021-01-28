Top 5 fastest 4-door cars in GTA Online as of January 2021

Generally, the fastest vehicles in GTA Online are planes, motorcycles, and 2-door cars. However, some players want to drive a fast 4-door car in GTA Online.

After all, a 4-door car is a lot more fun for a group of friends to mess around in, and the faster 4-door cars are even greater for causing chaos.

The fastest cars are defined by their top speed. This means that other stats like acceleration and handling are not relevant to today's main topic of discussion. They might be brought up as supplementary details, but these stats don't determine its top speed.

As usual, the true speed value (through the Broughy method) is considered over the game's recorded speed.

In terms of pure speed, these five 4-door cars are the fastest in GTA Online as of January 2021.

5 best speedy 4-door cars in GTA Online as of January 2021

#5 - Lampadati Novak

Image via GTA Base

The Lampadati Novak might not be on most players' radar, but it's an unquestionable fast 4-door car worth considering if speed is the name of the game.

At a low price of $608,000, players should expect a top speed of 126 mph (202.78 km/h). It's a reliable SUV, and sometimes that's good enough for a GTA Online player playing in January 2021.

#4 - Albany V-STR

Image via GTA Base

The elegant Albany V-STR might be priced at $1,285,000, but it's absolutely worth its price if a player is seeking a fast 4-door car in January 2021.

As of right now, it's the fourth-fastest 4-door car in GTA Online with a blazing top speed of 126.25 mph (203.18 km/h). When one considers its excellent acceleration, players should be able to feel its top speed consistently as of January 2021.

#3 - Jugular

Image via GTA Base

If players want a stylish 4-door car that drives fast and gracefully, the Ocelot Jugular is a terrific option to consider for a modest price of $1,225,000.

Although acceleration and handling don't add up to its top speed, the Jugular's stats in these categories are fantastic and worth noting for players seeking a versatile 4-door car. Its max speed is 126.50 mph (203.58 km/h), making it the third-fastest 4-door car as of January 2021.

#2 - Pegassi Toros

Image via GTA Base

The Pegassi Toros used to be the fastest 4-door car in GTA Online, yet sadly it cannot compete with number one in terms of speed or practicality.

That's not to say the Pegassi Toros is slow or anything, as it still hits 127.50 mph (205.19 km/h). Its low price of $498,000 still makes it one of the more practical options for GTA Online players seeking a fast 4-door car in January 2021.

#1 - Pegassi Toreador

Image via GTA Wiki

The Pegassi Toreador is already being heralded in the GTA Online community for its ability to destroy Oppressor Mk II users. However, it's also the best 4-door car in terms of top speed. Its maximum speed is 135.25 mph (217.66 km/h), and it also has a booster for maximizing its speed.

Players might be wary of its high price tag, but the Pegassi Toreador is unquestionably worth $3,660,000. It being the fastest 4-door car as of January 2021 is just a bonus.