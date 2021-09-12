Top 5 fastest cars to mod in GTA Online

Choosing a favorite car in GTA Online can leave players with a dilemma. Not only are there hundreds of vehicles to choose from, but they can also be modified extensively.

The game has an abundance of fast cars in the game. Several cars in GTA Online perform best when fully upgraded. As such, it becomes rather difficult when choosing a handful among them for comparison. This article explores some of these cars, specifically choosing those with superior performance.

5 fastest cars in GTA Online that players should upgrade

1) Ocelot Pariah - 136 mph

Price: $1,420,000 (Legendary Motorsport)

The Pariah has exceptional top speed and acceleration that can easily outpace more expensive supercars. Its price-to-performance ratio makes it especially popular among the GTA Online community.

A fully upgraded Pariah is faster than all other normal land vehicles (those without boosters).

2) Bravado Banshee 900R - 131 mph

Price: $670,000 (Conversion at Benny's Original Motor Works)

The Banshee 900R is one of the best choices for beginners looking to race in GTA Online. Players can convert a regular Banshee to the 900R variant for the meager price of $565,000.

This car sees one of the most drastic changes in a GTA Online car when fully modified. The EMS upgrades increase its top speed considerably to make it one of the fastest cars in-game.

3) Karin Sultan RS - 117.25 mph

Price: $807,000 (Conversion at Benny's Original Motor Works)

The Sultan RS looks and feels like a rally car, and its 4WD engine gives it excellent handling capabilities. To get this car, players must own a regular Sultan and then convert it for $795,000.

Although it's slower than the Banshee 900R, players looking for a superior driving experience won't be dissatisfied.

4) Pfister 811 - 132.5 mph

Price: $1,135,000 (Legendary Motorsport)

The Pfister 811 is one of the most affordable hypercars in GTA Online. On long straights, it is nearly impossible to beat this car due to its unparalleled acceleration.

However, the handling is a bit subpar, and as such, it is only recommended for experienced drivers.

5) Invetero Coquette D10 - 130 mph

Price: $1,510,000 (Legendary Motorsport)

The Coquette D10 may not be as powerful as the Pariah, but it's surely superior in the looks department. Overall, it is a decent sports car with respectable performance. Its main advantage is its durability and impressive crash deformation.

This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen