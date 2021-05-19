Top 5 fastest GTA Online on-ground vehicles before Summer Update 2021

A major GTA Online update is right around the corner, and Rockstar is already teasing a new getaway vehicle and possibly other new vehicles. The roster of cars currently available is absolutely astounding and has to be one of the largest collections of vehicles in any open-world game.

The way GTA Online has been able to evolve from a rather skeletal game in 2013 to a great multiplayer experience it is now is absolutely incredible. One of the many reasons for this exponential growth is the fanbase's continued interest in the game. And one of the best ways to ensure interest is through new, fast vehicles.

To that end, players will find plenty of vehicles in GTA Online that will allow them to get across the map in a jiffy or simply destroy the opposition in a race.

Fastest vehicles on the ground in GTA Online

1) Grotti Vigilante

The Grotti Vigilante has reigned supreme in GTA Online ever since its introduction, and the new vehicle teased by Rockstar has serious catching up to do. This absolute monster can tear through the highway in a matter of minutes and get from point A to point B faster than any other vehicle on the ground.

The rocket boost certainly helps the Vigilante's case and makes it easily one of the most menacing vehicles on the ground. The lack of decent armor is the only drawback to the Vigilante in GTA Online.

2) ZR380 (Arena War variant)

Arena War variants tend to focus on brawn way more than speed, but it seems like the ZR380 is about the most balanced vehicle of the lot. Weapons, armor, and a rocket boost, the ZR380 is both a speed demon and a ruthlessly efficient one at that.

Players would be hard-pressed to find vehicles with top speed and acceleration like this, along with great handling and braking. This is what makes the ZR380 such a fan-favorite in both Arena War and Freemode in GTA Online.

3) Pegassi Oppressor

While the MKII variant has been hogging all the spotlight for the better part of two years in GTA Online, players have not forgotten about the original. On the ground, the Oppressor still remains one of the fastest ways to get around the map and obliterate enemies.

While the player is indeed open to damage from all sides, the speed of the Oppressor should prove helpful enough when trying to make a getaway.

4) Declasse Scramjet

Players, once they get behind the wheel of the Scramjet, it is hard to then pry their hands off of its steering wheel. The car is simply way too much fun to drive, especially by combining its powerful rocket boost while also sending it into a drift.

The Scramjet has alone been responsible for some of the best GTA Online clips on the internet and continues to be a fan favorite.

5) Nagasaki BF400

The Nagasaki BF400 defies all logic and known conventions of typically off-road vehicles. The bike can get across the map through any means and can maintain high speeds on any kind of surface, which makes it an incredibly powerful vehicle for GTA Online players.

With its affordable price tag and ability to stunt, the BF400 can be one of the most economical ways to get around in GTA Online without compromising on quality.