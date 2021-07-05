Top 5 fastest motorcycles in GTA Online and their real-life inspirations

From weaponized trucks to submersible cars to futuristic bikes, GTA Online features a vast assortment of incredible vehicles, each more mind-blowing than the other.

Motorcycles, however, are rather underrated in GTA Online, given the fact that they don't provide quite as much protection. But, the experience of flying through the streets of Los Santos on a lightning-fast two-wheeler is simply unparalleled.

This article talks about 5 of the fastest vehicles featured in GTA Online and their real-life inspiration.

5 fastest bikes in GTA Online

5) Shitzu Hakuchou

Inspired by a real life Suzuki GSX1300R Hayabusa, the Hakuchou is one of the quickest bikes in GTA Online, recorded at a top speed of 126.50 mph (203.58 km/h). As if its good looks and high top speed weren't enough, it also boasts blazing-quick acceleration and butter-smooth handling. All in all, the Hakuchou is easily one of the best bikes in GTA Online in 2021.

4) The Pegassi Bati 801

Inspired by Ducati 845 and Ducati 1098, Pegassi Bati 801 barely needs an introduction in GTA Online. Like its Bati counterparts, the 801 is one of those vehicles that won't be leaving the spotlight any time soon.

It comes equipped with nimble handling, quick acceleration, and amazing traction. Recorded at a top speed of 135.00 mph, it's one of the fastest vehicles in GTA Online.

3) Nagasaki BF400

If the player is looking for a vehicle that not only looks like a futuristic miracle but also performs like one, then they need not look any further. The BF400, equipped with a number of great features, is one of the most iconic bikes featured in GTA Online.

Recorded at a top speed of 135.00 mph (217.26 km/h), it makes for an amazing addition to the player's garage in GTA Online.

2) Pegassi Oppressor

The Pegassi Oppressor always makes a great case for itself even though its flying counterpart, the MK II variant, did one heck of pushing it to the margins.

Recorded at a top speed of 140 mph, the Oppressor is one of the fastest vehicles in GTA Online, second only to the Western Deathbike. It boasts quick acceleration, incredibly smooth handling and amazing traction. All in all, one of the most mind-blowing vehicles in GTA Online.

1) The Oppressor MK II

This is, without a doubt, the most stunning vehicle featured in GTA Online, both in terms of looks and performance. Equipped with a number of powerful weapons, the Oppressor MK II is lethal, always ready to rain rockets and destroy everything in the vicinity. While its unbeatable power isn't always a good thing (with griefers exploiting it and all), it definitely brings out what GTA Online was made for: absolute chaos and unbridled anarchy.

