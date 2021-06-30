5 fastest cars in GTA Online and their real-life inspirations

GTA Online would have had a hard time building such a global fan base had it not been for all the incredibly amazing vehicles Rockstar keeps adding to the game.

Rockstar understands the importance of driving in the game and never fails to leave players in awe every time a new, much-anticipated vehicle is released. The importance of lightning-fast cars is even more significant in the game, given how much players love to engage in GTA Online Races and other such activities involving sporty cars.

This article takes a look at 5 of the fastest vehicles featured in GTA Online and their real-life inspirations.

Note: This article reflects the author's views

Top 5 fastest cars in GTA Online

5) The Pfister 811

Pfister 811 is one of the most raved-about two-door supercars in GTA Online. It takes inspiration from the incredibly fast Porsche 918 Hypercar and the insanely popular Koenigsegg Regera.

Recorded at a top speed of 132.50 mph (213.24 km/h), the Pfister 811 is one of the fastest vehicles in GTA Online. Its butter-smooth handling and quick acceleration always make a great case for themselves. The only drawback to the Pfister 811 is its tendency to produce understeer when tackling sharp corners.

The Pfister can be purchased from Legendary Motorsport for $1,135,000.

#4 Bravado Banshee 900R

The Bravado Banshee 900R is an upgraded variant of the Banshee, whose inspiration comes from the Hennessey Viper Venom 1000, Dodge Viper, Mazda RX-7 and Aston Martin DB9.

The Banshee 900R is recorded at a top speed of 107 mph. It boasts nimble handling, great traction and amazing acceleration. With the EMS upgrade 4, the Bravado Banshee produces a top speed of 124 mph / 199.6 km/h.

The Bravado Banshee 900R can be purchased from Benny's Original Motor Works for $565,000 in GTA Online.

#3 The Ocelot Pariah

The Ocelot Pariah is one of the fastest racing cars in GTA Online and takes obvious inspiration from the Aston Martin V12 Zagato.

With the EMS Engine Upgrade, the Ocelot Pariah is recorded at a top speed of 126 mph/202.8 km/h. When fully upgraded, the Pariah becomes the fastest land vehicle in GTA Online.

This one-of-a-kind car can be purchased from Legendary Motorsport in GTA Online for $1,420,000.

#2 Principe Deveste Eight:

GTA Online features a number of good-looking vehicles but the likes of the Deveste Eight have seldom been seen before in gaming. Indeed, if GTA Online were a dating game, the Deveste Eight would have unparalleled reviews.

Not only does this incredibly sleek and sturdy vehicle, inspired by the Devel Sixteen, look like a miracle, but it also performs like one. Recorded at a top speed of 131.75 mph (212.03 km/h), it is second only to the Itali RSX.

#1 Grotti Itali RSX

The Itali RSX, inspired by the Ferrari SF90 Stradale, has long been hailed as the fastest vehicle in GTA Online. It is recorded at a top speed of 135.30 mph (217.74 km/h) and boasts incredibly quick acceleration and smooth handling. Definitely a must-have in GTA Online!

Edited by Nikhil Vinod