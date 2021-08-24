GTA San Andreas is a legendary game, and one of the things that made the game reach that status is its vehicles. GTA San Andreas provided the players with a huge assortment of vehicles to choose from. With so many options, players often get confused as to which one to use for which mission.

Some collectors used to purchase safehouses just to be able to modify and save a vehicle in the game. Irrespective of the fact that you may or may not love cars in general, driving is one of the best ways to get around in GTA San Andreas.

Sometimes players like having a heavy ride to take out on missions. SUVs are preferred by many players in GTA San Andreas for their handling and durability.

Top 5 fastest SUVs in GTA San Andreas

5) Ranger

This SUV can only be found in rural areas of San Andreas. The Ranger is a police-issued SUV that cannot be customized. The Ranger is a two doored SUV that reaches a top speed of 160 km/h. Rangers are based on the Land Rover 109 and are a 4x4 machine.

4) Patriot

The Patriot is a four-door SUV and is reserved for the military. The Patriot resembles the Hummmer H1 and is quite fast and a heavy-duty vehicle. The Patriots have a top speed of 160km/h. This SUV cannot be customized in GTA San Andreas and it comes in a default brown color.

3) Rancher

The Original Rancher is one of the best SUVs in the game and it has the best handling in any SUV in the game. It is also quite fast with a top speed of 170 km/h. The car is a two-door SUV that can be modified at the TransFender mod garage with two paints, hoods, exhaust and many more. The car can be found around San Andreas and can also be spawned by using a cheat.

2) FBI Rancher

The FBI Rancher is a police car that is spawned at a five-star wanted level and stealing it from the police is the only way to get it. The car cannot be respawned to lose its wanted level. The FBI rancher has a top speed of 170km/h with four doors to accommodate four characters.

1) Sandking

Sandking is the fastest SUV in GTA San Andreas. The car is based on the 1985 Mitsubishi Pajero Rally Raid car. It is related to the Rancher and sometimes it comes with hydraulics. This SUV is capable of reaching a top speed of 170 km/h. It is a two-door SUV. Players can find the car next to the Big Ear under the satellite in the fenced area.

Note: The article reflects the views of the writer.

Edited by R. Elahi