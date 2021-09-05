Top 5 fastest ways to make money in GTA 5 story mode

The plotline of all GTA games involves a small-time criminal trying to make it big in the world. GTA 5 presents something similar, although each protagonist has different goals.

GTA games have always been about earning money, for some reason or another. This is usually accomplished through story missions, which offer monetary rewards for completing them. Money is also acquired through criminal acts committed by the protagonist during the missions.

GTA 5, much like GTA San Andreas, has multiple ways of earning money that does not involve any missions. This article provides an insight into some of these methods in the game.

GTA 5: How to earn money fast in the story mode

5) Loot Armored Trucks

Armored trucks carrying cash are an obvious draw for money-hungry players in the game. Players can earn a substantial sum by popping open an armored truck with a sticky bomb. This is a slow but steady way of making money that, if done frequently, can add up to a substantial haul.

4) Gray Nicholson Random Encounter

One of the highest-paying Random Encounters involves a minor character named Gray Nicholson. He might show up as a chance encounter on Little Bighorn Avenue in Rancho, Los Santos, claiming that his bicycle has been stolen. If the player returns it, he will send him $100,000 in Animal Ark shares after a period of time.

3) Complete Lester's Assassination Missions

Lester's Assassination Missions involve little more than completing them and correctly investing money in GTA 5's Stock Market. Most of these missions have Franklin eliminating an important executive from a top corporation.

Killing these targets will have an immediate impact on the stock market. This is why players should invest their money accordingly, ahead of time. For maximum profits, they should not begin these missions before finishing The Big Score.

2) Raid the Weed Farm

There is a small drug storehouse on Mount Chiliad where some criminals illegally grow cannabis. For a quick shootout, players can take out the armed guards and loot the storehouse for cash. Rewards are usually randomly generated, with the minimum being $60,000.

Players can do this repeatedly over time since it is a respawning location. Following a short path on the eastern face of the mountain will bring them (while playing as Trevor) to the storehouse.

1) Do small-time robberies

Finally, the easiest option for earning money is to commit smaller crimes. GTA 5 allows players to loot NPCs who visit ATMs. However, the AI is quite impressive, and loitering around will usually make them grow suspicious. For maximum rewards, players should knock them out in a stealth attack.

Another option is to rob clothing and convenience stores around Los Santos. These methods do not guarantee large sums of money, but they may be useful in the long run.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of its writer.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul