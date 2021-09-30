Top 5 features GTA 6 should add to the character’s mobile phone

There is a lot of speculation about what will be a part of GTA 6 and what won't. A Mobile phone was added to the series in GTA 4, and is present in GTA 5 too. It is safe to say that there is a good chance that GTA 6 will have this feature too. Especially since the mobile phone has many functions and is a useful feature in the series.

Players can use their mobile to call NPCs in the game, browse the internet and take a picture. The mobile phone in the game can do pretty much everything a real phone can do. This feature makes the game more realistic and relatable for players.

Considering that there will be a mobile phone for the protagonist in GTA 6, there are 5 features that Rockstar should add to the mobile phone.

Top 5 features that should be present in the new mobile phone for GTA 6

5) Adding Maps and GPS

GTA has always had the map as part of the pause menu, and as a minimap in the corner of the screen. Adding a map-based feature to the phone will make GTA 6 more realistic, as everyone uses GPS and maps on their phone today.

Having the map on the character's phone would be a great addition to the game. And if there is a GPS assistant who can talk, well that might just be the best feature to make it to the game.

4) Allowing the camera to record videos

Snapmatic is an app on the mobile phone that allows players to take pictures. Additionally, it also has functions like zoom, adding filters and using the grid. It would be a great option if GTA 6 incorporated a function that could record videos using the Snapmatic app.

3) Minigames on the mobile phone

The GTA series is known to have minigames all over the place. Players can find minigames like playing basketball in GTA San Andreas, and the arcade machines in GTA Online.

Nowadays, almost everyone is into mobile gaming and having a feature where players could play a few mini games on the mobile would be amazing. It would help make the smartphone more realistic and add functionality to the device.

2) Voice chat options for friends

Players love playing GTA together, and this has been proven with the success of GTA Online. Since many players play the game with their friends, and if GTA 6 comes with an online aspect, it would be fantastic to be able to use the phone for voice chat. Using the phone as the interface for voice chat seems like a more believable option than going into the settings to do the same.

1) Manage Social Club

One thing that players can't access while playing GTA Online, is Social Club, especially when it comes to managing a crew. Players need to access Social Club to make a crew, add members, change the emblem and customize the crew color.

To use this function, players need to minimize the game and use their web browser, which is incredibly frustrating for players. Having a dedicated Social Club menu on the phone would make the game much easier. It would also help Rockstar sell more Shark Cards without requiring players to minimize the game. Therefore, it would be great if Rockstar could add this feature to GTA 6.

