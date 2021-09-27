Top 5 features that Rockstar should avoid in GTA 6

There are many annoying things in GTA 5 that players do wish to see repeated in GTA 6. Since it will be the next generation of the GTA franchise, fans can only hope that Rockstar will avoid adding such fragmented features again.

GTA 5 is one of the most record-breaking games in entertainment history, with over 145 million units sold worldwide since its release. Industry insiders, professionals and players alike can only wait and see what new records there are to be broken by one of the most anticipated editions of the famous franchise.

Features that players do not want to see in GTA 6

5) No Story Mode DLC

Rockstar confirmed there would be no Story Mode DLC for GTA 5 (Image via Rockstar Games)

The most disappointing thing about GTA 5, given GTA Online's continued success, is the fact that there is no DLC for Story Mode. At least with GTA 4 we had DLC content in the form of The Ballad of G*y Tony and The Lost and Damned expansions.

With all the backlash that happened, fans can only hope that this is one of the first things Rockstar could change in GTA 6. Allowing for as much DLC in Story Mode as there has been added content in GTA Online.

4) Confusing endings in Story Mode

Who knows what to think!? (Image provided by WILLSYYY /YouTube)

Many players felt that the ending of GTA 5 was a little too complex and unsure of itself. Perhaps the three-way-ending approach muddied the indefinite end option in the game. With three protagonists, it is easy to see how this happened.

Gamers are undoubtedly hoping that the GTA 6 Story Mode has a more firm and satisfying conclusion than GTA 5. Avoiding open endings and any unfinished business, seems like just the right way to go.

3) Loading times and freezing

One of the standard loading screens in GTA 5 (Image via Fruztal Projects/YouTube)

Almost every player has complained about the loading screen time in GTA 5 and GTA Online over the years.

It is one of the most important things that Rockstar should avoid in GTA 6. It would ensure that players are not left twiddling their thumbs and getting bored while they wait for the game to load.

The ultimate frustration is having to just give up and turn the game off when the loading screen freezes. Players will not be happy if they have to deal with this in GTA 6 again, especially since the title will primarily be aimed at the next generation of gaming hardware.

2) Lack of interior interactions

One of many possible areas inside the building (Image via Katzenwagen TV/ YouTube)

GTA 5 was severely lacking in interior interactions for players trying to enter buildings in the game. This should not be repeated in GTA 6. Players do see inside some structures like in the FIB Missions or Story Mode, but can't explore them in Free Mode. Avoiding this in GTA 6 would be a big step in the right direction.

Players of GTA 6 will hope that Rockstar has been less lazy in terms of creating interiors for buildings this time around. Players are definitely expecting the developers to avoid cutting corners regarding interior interactions in GTA 6.

1) Griefers

Griefers interrupting important missions in GTA Online - Image via youtube.com

Nobody likes a Griefer, especially when they are trying to do their own thing in GTA Online. Not only does it cost you $10,000 every time you're murdered by a griefer, but they can strike the moment you load into a game. It makes things so frustrating that players usually end up leaving the lobby altogether.

GTA 6 needs to avoid Griefers! With increased AI and other fixes, two things could happen:

Ideally Rockstar can implement some code whereby a newly logged-in player is "untouchable" for a certain amount of time. Otherwise, it would be amazing if the AI in GTA 6 was so advanced, that it would have an impact on griefers themselves. It would definitely giving those types of players a taste of their own medicine.

How far can GTA 6 be improved up to fan expectations and be truly different? Only time will tell.

