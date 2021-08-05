Top 5 features GTA Online can still improve for better gameplay

Rockstar has been putting out continual updates for GTA Online for close to 8 years now. With the recent updates, the game has seen significant improvements, correcting some of its major flaws.

The Cayo Perico Heist update solved the issue of continuous grinding with its lucrative heist reward. The Los Santos Tuners update, on the other hand, resurrected the underground racing scene in GTA Online and attracted racing fans worldwide.

Yet, there are many things that Rockstar can still improve in GTA Online. This article lists a few such aspects of the game which could benefit from being improved.

GTA Online: 5 things to improve for better gameplay

1) Better anti-hacking system

In a game that often requires hours of grinding to make a sizeable profit, a hacker can earn that amount in mere minutes. They also run several mods to make them unbeatable in PvP games.

Not only does this ruin the GTA Online experience, but it also drives away players. Hacking is still a major issue for PC players in GTA Online, and Rockstar should address it effectively.

2) Less futuristic vehicles

With the number of futuristic vehicles currently available in GTA Online, the game has deviated significantly from the franchise. The GTA games have always presented a realistic modern setting and have developed a foothold in the open-world genre.

Few other games have been able to overtake the series in this regard. This is why some games, like Saints Row 3, have instead taken a different approach altogether. However, it appears that GTA Online is abandoning its originality to increase its player-base.

With future updates, the game should look back towards what made the series so special. This would drastically reduce the futuristic elements currently present in the game.

3) More reasonable pricing

All weapons and vehicles available in GTA 5 Story Mode are also available in GTA Online. However, the latter also has countless unique items that are exclusive to it. An item available in Story Mode does not have the same price in GTA Online.

Players are well aware that the prices in the online variant are exorbitantly higher than in the single-player game. This was done to force more players into buying Shark Cards in the game. The amount of grinding required to buy some of these useful items can be annoying for most players.

Items in GTA Online should be priced similarly to a single-player game. This would make more sense and also reduce the grinding aspect of the game.

4) Map expansions

The Cayo Perico Heist update brought a new map expansion into GTA Online. This was the island of Cayo Perico, the titular island where the Heist takes place. However, this island can only be accessible during the Heist and is inexplorable in Freemode.

GTA Online should introduce more expansions to the game map. They must also make these explorable, unlike the Cayo Perico island.

5) New missions

The Los Santos Tuners update that came out last month was a huge success for GTA Online. It introduced a ton of new features, among which were several new missions called Contracts. Despite having a low payment reward, these missions were surprisingly good.

While the mission-givers were definitely annoying, the missions themselves had the original GTA element that GTA Online lacked. There should be more missions like this in the future, which bring back the original character of the GTA series.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of its writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen