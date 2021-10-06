Top 5 features that make GTA 5 unique from its competitors 

Being one of the most popular games of all time, GTA 5 boasts a number of features that make it incredibly unique in nature.

While every title in the franchise is spectacular in its own way, GTA 5 is the most superior game, at least in terms of graphics.

This article takes a look at 5 of the most unique GTA 5 features that help it stand out from the rest.

Top 5 most unique features in GTA 5

5) The Advanced Internet

While the Internet was originally introduced to the franchise by GTA 4, GTA 5 was the game that expanded on the concept, using it to add a lot more flavor to the storyline. Not every site on the GTA 5 Internet is worth exploring.

Some sites, however, are incredibly engaging and even enable players to make some extra bucks on the side.

4) Side Activities

While every Grand Theft Auto game features its fair share of side activities, none is quite as diverse in its assortment of recreational engagements as GTA 5. Players, when compelled to take a break from the chaos of the streets, can partake in racing, tennis, shopping and even cycling!

3) Scuba Diving

Players can also go Scuba Diving in GTA 5 and while this doesn't exactly correspond with the general theme of the game, that is where its beauty lies.

GTA 5, unlike most mediocre games, does not restrict players to a select few jobs, leaving them with no other option but to repeat the same missions over and over again.

2) GTA Online

GTA 5's online component not only allows players to explore the game-world on a whole new level, but it also enables them to challenge their fellow die-hards to a duel or a race.

Over the years, GTA Online has garnered millions of fans and judging by the hype surrounding the fandom, it won't be leaving the light of stardom anytime soon.

1) Multiple Protagonists

GTA 5 has multiple protagonists (Image via screenrant.com)

Unlike every other Grand Theft Auto game in the series, GTA 5 features not one but three lead characters, each more diverse and profound than the other.

This is perhaps the most unique GTA 5 feature. While many games have since done something along the same lines, none have done it as adeptly or originally as Rockstar.

GTA 5 was a seminal title in the gaming industry. It married sublime creativity with efficiency, which is reflected in players' appreciation. A truly unique title, GTA 5 set a precedent for open-world games.

