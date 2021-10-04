5 melee weapons players would like to see in GTA Online

GTA Online continues to impress players with its different weapon collections, whether it be firearms, explosives or even gravity guns.

GTA Online players, however, don't see many new melee weapon additions and would like to see some more added to the game.

While players wait for the iconic melee weapons like the chainsaw, katana and meat cleaver to make a return, here's a list of melee weapons that could be interesting for GTA Online.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of its author.

5 new melee weapon suggestions for GTA Online

5) Razorblade

The blade (Image via Sportskeeda)

A razorblade would be a very brutal close-proximity weapon as well as being the stealthiest of all melee weapons players have seen so far.

It could be very hard for designers to create such a tiny item to be used clearly as a weapon in GTA Online. However, it would quickly become a player favorite if it was available, especially while trying to be stealthy.

4) Guitar

Electric guitar with some dangerous edges (Image via Sportskeeda)

In GTA Online there are no music stores that players can enter to buy instruments from, probably being the main reason more of them don't exist in the game.

Music stores for instrument weapons could be a new direction for Rockstar's designers to explore.

3) Umbrella

Make it rain (Image via Sportskeeda)

Although GTA Online players have access to weapons like the snooker cue and baseball bat from Ammu-Nation, there is nowhere that players can buy an umbrella in GTA Online.

An umbrella would be a hilarious item to mow down NPC's with, but would also prove invaluable in certain roleplay scenarios.

2) Skateboard

Kick, push, kick, push (Image via Sportkeeda)

Skateboards have been seen in GTA Online, usually just laying somewhere in a scene but cannot be picked up and used as a weapon.

Players would find it quite entertaining to take out their enemies with a skateboard, lay it on the ground and simply use the "weapon" as an escape strategy.

1) Sledgehammer

A tad heavy but worth it (Image via Sportskeeda)

GTA Online's players have seen hammers before, along with items like police night-sticks and crowbars. These heavy-duty melee weapons can cause a lot of damage.

Whether it's taking out a foe or smashing a car to bits, a sledgehammer would be a fun addition to Rockstar's online world.

Edited by Danyal Arabi