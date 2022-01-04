Top 5 most fun side activities in GTA San Andreas

When GTA fans complete all of the main missions in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition, they should explore the extra activities and challenges that the game has to offer. Though some of these activities are laborious, others are much more fun.

All the flight and driving schools, burglaries and collectibles count towards the final completion of the game. But which activities are the most enjoyable for the players?

This article will look at the top 5 most fun activities that players can partake in on GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition.

GTA Sana Andreas has plenty of extracurricular activities

GTA San Andreas offers more side missions and activities for players than GTA 3 or GTA Vice City. From actual entertainment like playing games or gambling to using cheats, the game is full of fun.

1) San Andreas Emergency Services Missions

All GTA players know that there are vigilante missions that can be started inside a police car. However, it is easy to forget that players can assume the role of other emergency services too.

Alongside pretending to be a police officer in GTA San Andreas, the players can pretend to be a fire-fighter or a paramedic.

2) Burglary Missions

In GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition, CJ is introduced to burglary jobs through his friend Ryder. CJ only needs to complete this simple first burglary mission with Ryder to unlock the Black Boxeville truck.

Whenever GTA players want to commit a burglary, all they need to do is find the truck and activate the burglary missions.

3) Dating

Going on dates in the game can be frustrating at times. But most of the time it is very entertaining. When players take the time to date all of the girlfriends in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition, they are guaranteed some good times.

One of the most memorable girlfriends is Millie, the dealer from the casino missions. However, outside of missions, there are 5 other girls that CJ can go on dates with.

4) Playing Basketball

GTA fans love that CJ can get some exercise and play some ball whenever he finds an available court in the game with a basketball on it.

When arriving at the appropriate basketball court, the players are able to start the challenge mode once they pick up the basketball. This mode puts a timer in the corner of the screen and sets the high score ranking underneath. It's a nice touch that players can enjoy in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition.

5) Playing Pool

Not every GTA fan likes this activity in the game. But for many, going to a local bar and playing pool is a beloved pastime in GTA San Andreas. The pool-playing experience has been further enhanced in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition, with improved graphics and mechanics.

Edited by Saman