The GTA Series features violent characters who are always looking for a chance to bash some brains, and in this assortment, it's natural for some characters to get buried under the hype.

While chaos and disruption complement the basic theme of the GTA Series, a little comedy here and there never hurts. If anything, it adds immersion to the game and keeps players from dozing off between missions.

This article talks about some of the funniest characters featured in the GTA Series.

Top 5 funniest characters in the GTA Series

#5 Trevor

True Trevor is a madman for the most part and engages in supremely violent things, but at the end of the day, no one can deny that he comes off as an effortlessly hilarious person. For instance, the scene where he trips over and falls down the fence after shutting a bunch of women up is still one of the funniest scenes in the GTA series. Though from the way Trevor roasted Franklin for laughing at him, he didn't find it remotely funny, which only made the scene more hilarious.

#4 Ken Rosenberg

In a world where the value of life is taken with a grain of salt, Ken Rosenberg is rather an oddity. The chaos of the underworld doesn't seem to bode well for him as he is always freaked out of his mind, always fussing about the things that only ever happen in his head. Ken Rosenberg assumes the role of a scared goat amidst a herd of wolves. Not only is he extremely relatable (let's face it. Most people wouldn't survive GTA if it were real), but he always manages to crack the player up. Definitely one of the funniest characters featured in the GTA Series.

#3 Catalina

Well, the GTA Series isn't complete without a crazy badass and Catalina, the epitome of unbridled madness, not only fills this spot but also does justice to it.

Feel like things are starting to get too normal in the GTA Series. Enter Catalina. Her high-pitched screams may make you want to kill yourself at times, but for the most part, it's quite hilarious.

#2 Kent Paul

Kent Paul is not merely a funny guy. His entire existence is kind of a big joke – in a good way, of course. Inspired by all the kingpins he is always making deals with, Kent Paul takes the liberty to call himself a criminal mastermind when he's just a party-loving "music industry slimeball". Definitely one of the funniest guys in the entire GTA series.

#1 Niko Bellic

Niko Bellic makes this far up the list because he is the only character in the GTA Series who likes making jokes, or at least, that's what most people assume since he seems to have a knack for cracking people up. Moreover, his voice actor, Michael Hollick, does a mind-blowing job at bringing humor to life. The GTA Series wouldn't be complete without Niko Bellic.