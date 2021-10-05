Top 5 funniest Techno Gamerz GTA 5 clips in October 2021

GTA 5 has found new life because of the modding community. Many streamers and YouTubers have started using mods to make funny videos with stories told through mods. Techno Gamerz was one of the first gaming channels in India to adopt this format.

GTA YouTuber Techno Gamerz, real name Ujjwal Chaurasia, has over 12 million YouTube subscribers. Ujjwal, his second YouTube channel, also has over 4 million subscribers. Every video on his YouTube channel has received an average of 10 million views thus far.

Funniest Techno Gamerz GTA 5 clips

Here is a list of Techno Gamerz’s funniest GTA 5 moments in October 2021:

1) The Vagos encounter

In this GTA 5 clip, Techno Gamerz is driving around Los Sanos when he comes across a couple of Vagos members blocking the road. He stops to investigate and finds out that the Vagos are simply just working out.

He goes and kicks one of the gang members resulting in the gang members chasing him. Techno Gamerz quickly pulls out a gun and watches the Vagos members run away like scared cats.

This clip is really funny because of the Hindustani Bhau and Carryminati reaction clips included.

2) Trevor throws hands

This GTA 5 clip needs a lot of explanation. Techno Gamerz is leaving Michael's house in a huge truck carrying something which is most likely dangerous. Trevor suddenly shows up in his pickup truck and rams it right into the truck for no apparent reason.

Even Techno Gamerz has no idea what is going on, so he gets out of the car to investigate. When he gets near Trevor, Trevor starts fighting him and knocks him out.

3) Bhai kitne andhar hai?!

In this GTA 5 clip, Michael's house gets raided by the FIB to investigate the FIB building bombings. The FIB (GTA version of the FBI) comes with a SWAT team and scours the entire mansion for clues.

When they finally leave Techno Gamerz breathes a sigh of relief and sees the SWAT team leave. But they just keep coming out of the house, similar to clowns coming out of a small car.

Techno Gamerz is shocked to see so many SWAT's coming out and even comments about it.

4) Lester gaya kaha pe?

After the FIB raid, Techno Gamerz starts searching the house for Lester, who was in Michael's bedroom during the raid.

After a bunch of searching, he spots Lester just walking, yeah walking, casually down the stairs while talking on the phone.

He goes downstairs and just sees Lester chilling on the sofa in a position in which Lester can never sit.

5) Techno Gamerz breaks up a fight

Techno Gamerz randomly runs into two homeless men beating up a clown for some reason. He didn't need to get involved, but he did, to save the clown.

He beats up one homeless man and scares the other one away with his gun but suddenly realizes that the FIB is following him and they must have seen him with an illegal firearm.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

