Top 5 games like GTA 5 on Switch

If there is a franchise that has revolutionized the genre of open-world games, it has to be GTA.

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) is a much-celebrated series of action-adventure games developed by the British development house, Rockstar North, and published by its parent company, Rockstar Games. Its latest iteration is GTA 5, the seventh main entry of the franchise and the fifteenth installment overall.

The game remains the touchstone of action-adventure gaming almost a decade later. It is mostly for that reason that players keep seeking similar games across different contemporary gaming platforms. With that being said, let’s look at the top 5 games like GTA 5 on Nintendo Switch.

Top 5 games like GTA 5 on Nintendo Switch include American Fugitive, Milanoir, and more

1) American Fugitive

This game is a very pleasant surprise for the open-world fan base who are also die-hard GTA fans. The classic sandbox has been given a modern twist with stunning 3D graphics, destructible environments, dramatic storylines, and epic car chases.

The title is in the form of a stylized visual novel in which players can explore the many vehicles that are available in the game.

Driving around and roaming through Redrock County is entertaining, destructive, and oddly satisfying. It provides a decent adventure with cool ideas and an engaging atmosphere to keep players interested.

2) Milanoir

This title has a very interesting and exciting storyline like GTA 5. The storyline is inspired by the crime films of the 1970s and made famous by creators like Quentin Tarantino. The game is based in the city of Milan and opens with a hitman who passes through a bar on his way to find his target who is in the bathroom.

The game features a sordid story of betrayal and violence as a homage to the Italian masterpiece crime movies of the '70s such as Caliber 9, and Almost Human. Highlights of the game include its amazing soundtrack, amazing pixel art graphics, its arena mode, and the thrilling car chases.

3) Narcos: Rise of the Cartels

Narcos is a turn-based action strategy game based on the hit Netflix TV series, which tells the story of the rise and fall of El Patrón.

With two distinct campaigns, the game allows its players to view the war from two different perspectives. Players can either side with the DEA to fight alongside Steve Murphy, or side with Narcos for the opportunity to help start, grow, and expand the drug empire.

Its strengths are the solid graphics which come in 3D isometrics with a rotatable field of view during the combat phase, interesting story interludes, decent voice acting, and good gameplay.

4) L.A. Noire

L.A. Noire is a classic in the gaming world. Launched in 2011, the detective action-adventure video game was developed by Team Bondi and has the same publisher as the GTA series.

Set in Los Angeles in 1947, it was the first video game to be honored as an official selection at the Tribeca Film Festival. The story is of Detective Cole Phelps' rise among the ranks of the Los Angeles Police Department as he solves a range of cases across various bureaus.

It keeps players engaged with its interactive open-world settings, action-packed sequences, unique facial animations, different stories and characters, and the retro feel of the entire setting.

5) Lego City Undercover

Lego City Undercover is an action-adventure platform video game developed by TT Fusion, originally released in 2013. The game takes place in the vast Lego City where the player controls an undercover cop named Chase McCain. The plot involves McCain trying to arrest known criminal Rex Fury, a dangerous, strong, and intimidating villain.

The general atmosphere of the game is extremely enjoyable just like any Grand Theft Auto game, and players can travel through a plethora of locations in different areas of the city, while learning new skills and taking down a variety of different enemies on their quest to take down the villain.

Since its release, the game has received largely positive reviews praising its design and the humor of the game.

Other honourable mentions

While the above games can easily slot into any top five list, there are some other titles that are worthy of mention too. These include:

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition

Saints Row: The Third

Shakedown: Hawaii

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Retro City Rampage: DX

Payday 2

Guns Gore and Cannoli

Wasteland 2: Director's Cut

Even though the Nintendo Switch doesn't have GTA 5 in its catalogue of games, it has quite a few games like it that gamers should definitely try out in 2022.

Note: This list is subjective and is based on the writer's opinions.

