Top 5 GTA 5 mods that add iconic PlayStation characters to the game (2024)

GTA 5 mods have helped keep the title's story mode somewhat fresh over the years. Players can introduce new features, such as character models, to the game via mods. In fact, fans of PlayStation titles can even bring some of the platform's most iconic characters to Los Santos through mods.

This article lists the top five GTA 5 mods that you can use to add iconic PlayStation characters to the game in 2024. Readers should note that mods can only be installed on PC. Additionally, they should never enter a GTA Online session with mods installed as it can result in an account suspension or a permanent ban.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Kratos GOW 3 and other top GTA 5 mods to use if you want to add iconic PlayStation characters to the game

5) Ellie Williams - The Last Of Us 2

Ellie's modded character model in GTA 5 (Image via gta5-mods.com)

The Last Of Us is one of PlayStation's most iconic video game franchises. It received its second installment in June 2020.

There are many memorable characters in this post-apocalyptic series, and Ellie Williams is among the very top names on that list. This protagonist can be added to GTA 5 as a playable character via Legendkiller176's Ellie Williams - The Last Of Us 2 mod.

The mod does a pretty faithful recreation of the character overall, but the face looks just a little off compared to the original.

Download Link

4) Joel The Last Of Us

Joel Miller in Los Santos (Image via gta5-mods.com)

Next on this list of GTA 5 mods is Joel The Last Of Us. Created by jr59, this mod brings Joel Miller, the protagonist of the first The Last Of Us installment, to Grand Theft Auto 5.

Joel The Last Of Us adds the character's model to GTA 5 story mode. The model resembles the original a bit more than the previous entry, but one notable downside is that the texture quality isn't very high.

Download Link

3) Kratos GOW 3

Kratos at the LSIA (Image via gta5-mods.com)

The God of War series is another very well-known PlayStation franchise. Its protagonist, Kratos, has evolved in appearance over the years, but his God of War 3 iteration is very popular among fans.

Those who wish to see that version of Kratos in Los Santos can download TheFuumaSage's Kratos GOW 3, which is one of most detailed PlayStation character-related GTA 5 mods ever made.

Download Link

2) Kratos! The GOD OF WAR (UHD)

Kratos mod for GTA 5 (Image via gta5-mods.com)

Kratos! THE GOD OF WAR offers a much more detailed iteration of Kratos than the previous entry. The version of the character that this mod adds to GTA 5 is from the latest God Of War games that venture into Norse mythology.

This Ultra-HD mod also introduces various kinds of armor that players can equip in the GTA 5 story mode as optional outfits.

Download Link

1) Uncharted V: A Chiliad Mystery

GTA 5 mods can add Nathan Drake to the game (Image via gta5-mods.com)

Nathan Drake from the Uncharted series is one of the most recognizable PlayStation video game characters. He was last seen in Naughty Dog's 2016 release - Uncharted 4. His character model from that game can be added to GTA 5 using Naughty Devs' Uncharted V: A Chiliad Mystery mod.

Uncharted V: A Chiliad Mystery tops this list of GTA 5 mods because it is incredibly detailed, and the character it adds to the game greatly resembles Nathan from Uncharted 4.

Download link

