Top 5 GTA 5 myths fans should know about

The GTA franchise is synonymous with vast, expansive, and immersive open worlds with incredibly detailed world-building and satire. Rockstar Games' magnum opus, GTA 5, is perhaps the epitome of detail in modern-day open-world games, with just how much it is able to accomplish to perfection.

GTA 5's open world, which consists of Los Santos and Blaine County, is packed to the brim with incredible detail, Easter Eggs, and secrets. This is the kind of level of detail that fans live for in the GTA franchise as they love nothing more than to hunt down each lead to its end.

The game has managed to be thoroughly engaging with regards to how seemingly every location in the game seems to have some sort of backstory steeped in intrigue. Here, we take a look at five of the most interesting myths in the world of GTA 5.

5 best GTA 5 myths fans should know about

#1 - The Chiliad Mystery

The Chiliad Mystery is either one of the most obtuse secrets that Rockstar has placed in the GTA franchise or one of the biggest elaborate jokes. The Chiliad Mystery has become one of the most enigmatic mysteries in the game, and many have chalked it up to being a practical joke by Rockstar Games.

The mystery is essentially a few murals on a cave in Mt Chiliad, and it eludes to some sort of conspiracy involving UFOs, aliens, and pyramids. Players have spent months trying to decode what it means, but it has not amounted to much.

#2 - Jolene Cranley

One of the creepiest mysteries in the game, the ghost of Jolene Cranley, appears in the wee hours of the night on Mt Gordo. Jolene Cranley married superstar stunt driver Jock Cranley, but things turned sour pretty quickly, and Jolene was pushed off of Mt Gordo by Jock.

She appears on Mt Gordo at specific hours and writes her murderer's name in blood on the very spot where she was killed. This is one of the freakier myths in the game and one that fans look to as one of Rockstar's finest moments in world-building.

#3 - Charles Manson

Charles Manson is undoubtedly one of the most widely discussed and referenced figures in modern entertainment. GTA 5 is no different, as there is a certain secret in the game that references the Manson murders that took place at 10050 Cielo Dr.

A graffiti on a wall in Vinewood Hills reads "1807," with an arrow pointing to a house. The house it points to resembles the ranch house where the Tate-LaBianca murders took place in 1969.

Additionally, if players approach the house at night, a party seems to be in full swing, but as soon as the player touches another NPC, they seem to fall over and die immediately.

#4 - The Infinity Killer

The Infinity Killer is one of the most infamous mysteries in GTA 5 and one that took fans a lot of time to put together. If the player follows the trail correctly, they will find traces of the terrifying Infinity Killer that has been haunting Los Santos for a while now.

Merle Abrahams, better known as the Infinity Killer, is an infamous serial killer that has operated in Los Santos. Players can find several clues and hints relating to the Infinity Killer, which is another great example of Rockstar's world-building in GTA 5.

#5 - Loch Ness Monster

In line with Rockstar's obsession with mythical creatures, alongside the Bigfoot, the Loch Ness Monster has also been a major topic of discussion. GTA Online's latest update, the Cayo Perico Heist, brings the Loch Ness Monster to the surface, much to the delight of the fanbase.

While roaming the ocean in the Kosatka, Pavel will inform the player of a nearby threat. This turns out to be the Loch Ness Monster, but more than a threat, it is simply an ambivalent presence that doesn't do much.